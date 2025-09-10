Volkswagen Cars Announces Price Cut of up to ₹3.26 Lakh Under GST 2.0 Reform - Check New Prices

GST 2.0 Price Drop on Cars: German car manufacturer Volkswagen India has announced a price cut of its three models in the Indian market after the central government made changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for cars. As per Volkswagen, the maximum price drop is witnessed by the Tiguan R Line of up to ₹3.26 lakh. The SUV was recently launched in India and comes in a single-variant option. The price changes will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

However, you can reach out to your nearest Volkswagen dealership for variant-wise post-GST reduction expected price information.

Here’s a quick rundown on the price benefits of Volkswagen Cars after GST 2.0:

Volkswagen Taigun Price Cut Under GST 2.0:

The price of the Volkswagen Taigun before GST 2.0 was ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, it will get a price drop of up to ₹68,400.

Volkswagen Virtus Price Cut Under GST 2.0:

The price of the Volkswagen Virtus before GST 2.0 was ₹10.54 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, it will get a price drop of up to ₹66,900.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Price Cut Under GST 2.0:

The price of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line before GST 2.0 was ₹48.99 lakh (ex-showroom). After GST 2.0, it will get a major price drop of up to ₹3.26 lakh.

