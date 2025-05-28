Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S - How Do They Compare?

Golf GTI vs Cooper S: The premium performance hatchback segment is has handful options for buyers to choose from. Recently, Volkswagen India launched its Golf GTI for the Indian market. However, it competes with the Mini Cooper S around its price point. Both are equipped with the turbo petrol engine and has multiple convenience features on offer.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Mini Cooper S for buyers:

Republic Auto Verdict

The hot hatchback segment is gaining popularity in the Indian market. Buyers who wish for more space, more power, and better features can check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI. However, the buyers can check the Mini Cooper S if they wish for a two-door hatchback and want a head-turner car on the roads.

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S - Price

The price of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is ₹61.40 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant. The price of the Mini Cooper S starts at ₹52.11 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the S variant.

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S - Engine Performance

Both the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Mini Cooper S S are equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine. The Volkswagen Golf GTI engine makes 263 bhp and 370Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. On the other hand, the Mini Cooper S S engine makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S S - Design

The exterior designs of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Mini Cooper S S are quite different. The Volkswagen Golf GTI is a four-door performance hatchback, having sporty character. On the other side, the Mini Cooper S is a two-door hot hatch, having typical Mini elements on multiple sides. The Volkswagen Golf GTI is longer, wider and has better space.

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S S - Interiors

The interiors of the Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Mini Cooper S are different. The Golf GTI has a separate instrument cluster an infotainment screen, has better space in the rear rows, and has better cabin practicality. On the other hand, the Mini Cooper S has a circular instrument cluster, integrated with the infotainment screen, aviation styled rotary twist button for ignition and more.

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs Mini Cooper S S - Colours