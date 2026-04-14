Volkswagen Taigun (2026) Facelift India Price Pits the SUV Against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
The new Volkswagen Taigun is directly positioned against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara.
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Volkswagen has announced pricing for the updated Taigun in India, with the compact SUV starting at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹19.29 lakh for the top-end variants. The new pricing positions the Taigun directly against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara, all of which dominate the mid-size SUV segment in India.
Where the Price Sits in the Segment
At ₹10.99 lakh, the Taigun undercuts several rivals at the entry level.
- Hyundai Creta starts slightly higher
- Kia Seltos sits in a similar range but climbs quickly with features
- Skoda Kushaq, its platform sibling, overlaps heavily in pricing
- Maruti Grand Vitara focuses more on hybrid efficiency at higher trims
The price reflects Volkswagen’s strategy to offer a lower entry price while pushing buyers toward higher trims, where most of the features and margins sit. In fact, the company itself notes that higher variants account for nearly 60 per cent of Taigun sales.
Variant-Wise Pricing Spread
The lineup spans a wide price band:
Advertisement
- Comfortline (base): ₹10.99 lakh
- Highline: ₹12.69 lakh to ₹13.79 lakh
- Highline Plus: ₹14.29 lakh to ₹15.44 lakh
- Topline: up to ₹17.17 lakh
- GT Plus (1.5L DSG): up to ₹19.29 lakh
What You Get for the Price
The update brings over 40 changes across design, features, and performance. The key additions include a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1.0L TSI engine, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats in higher trims, a 10.1-inch infotainment and digital cockpit, six airbags as standard across all variants, illuminated front and rear logos and updated lighting elements.
The car continues to offer both 1.0L and 1.5L TSI petrol engines, with the latter paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Advertisement
A New Ownership Angle: Buyback Program
Alongside pricing, Volkswagen has introduced a 75 per cent assured buyback programme. The scheme guarantees up to 75 per cent of the ex-showroom price after three years or 30,000 km, aimed at reducing ownership risk and improving resale confidence.