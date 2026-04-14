Volkswagen Taigun (2026) Facelift India Price Pits the SUV Against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Volkswagen has announced pricing for the updated Taigun in India, with the compact SUV starting at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹19.29 lakh for the top-end variants. The new pricing positions the Taigun directly against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara, all of which dominate the mid-size SUV segment in India.

Where the Price Sits in the Segment

At ₹10.99 lakh, the Taigun undercuts several rivals at the entry level.

Hyundai Creta starts slightly higher Kia Seltos sits in a similar range but climbs quickly with features Skoda Kushaq, its platform sibling, overlaps heavily in pricing Maruti Grand Vitara focuses more on hybrid efficiency at higher trims

The price reflects Volkswagen’s strategy to offer a lower entry price while pushing buyers toward higher trims, where most of the features and margins sit. In fact, the company itself notes that higher variants account for nearly 60 per cent of Taigun sales.

Variant-Wise Pricing Spread

The lineup spans a wide price band:

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Comfortline (base): ₹10.99 lakh Highline: ₹12.69 lakh to ₹13.79 lakh Highline Plus: ₹14.29 lakh to ₹15.44 lakh Topline: up to ₹17.17 lakh GT Plus (1.5L DSG): up to ₹19.29 lakh

What You Get for the Price

The update brings over 40 changes across design, features, and performance. The key additions include a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1.0L TSI engine, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats in higher trims, a 10.1-inch infotainment and digital cockpit, six airbags as standard across all variants, illuminated front and rear logos and updated lighting elements.

The car continues to offer both 1.0L and 1.5L TSI petrol engines, with the latter paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

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