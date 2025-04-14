Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Launched in India: Price, Features, and More

Flagship VW SUV in India: Volkswagen India has launched its flagship SUV, the Tiguan R Line for the Indian market. The Tiguan R Line will come via the CBU route in India and will be limited in numbers. Talking about features, it has a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof, two wireless chargers, and more. However, it will come with a single engine option for buyers. The deliveries of the Tiguan R Line will commence from April 23, 2025.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line for interested buyers:

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Exteriors:

The exteriors of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line have a completely redesigned front profile. It has a connected LED DRL, “R” branding on the grille, revised bumpers with subtle chrome strip, and front parking sensors. It is equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, and has gloss black cladding. The rear has a similar conneted LED DRL as the front profile. It has great boot space for your luggage for your weekend getaways.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Features:

The feature list on the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comprises three-zone climate control, wireless chargers, a panromaic sunroof, multiple driving modes, ambient lighting, and more. Additionally, the steering wheel remains unchanged, which we have seen on other Volkswagen Cars in India. The instrument cluster is a digital display with a virtual cockpit interface.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Safety Features:

The safety features on the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line consist of 21 features of Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Engine Specifications:

The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line is equipped with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine makes 202 bhp and 320 Nm torque, mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The Volkswagen Tiguan R Line comes with an AWD drivetrain as well.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Price: