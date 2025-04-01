Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Safety Features Revealed Ahead of Launch in India: Check Details

Tiguan R Line Safety: Volkswagen India has revealed the safety features and confirmed the engine specifications of its forthcoming SUV, Tiguan R Line in India ahead of its official launch. According to Volkswagen India, the Tiguan R Line will be equipped with multiple safety features such as 9 airbags, ADAS, hill descent and ascent control and others. Regarding engine options, the buyers will have a single 2.0L engine option to opt from.

Upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, image Source: Volkswagen

Here’s everything that buyers need to know about the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R Line in India:

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Safety Features:

Volkswagen India has confirmed that the upcoming Tiguan R Line will come with multiple safety features. For starters, it will be equipped with 21 features of the Level-2 ADAS, 9 airbags, ABS, EBD, and other safety features. Further, it has a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, hill descent control, and more.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Off-Road Specifications:

Since Volkswagen will offer the AWD drivetrain with the Tiguan R Line, it will come with Dynamic chassis control, electronic differential lock, and other off-road features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Engine Specifications:

Volkswagen has confirmed that the engine that will be powering the Tiguan R Line will be the same as the global variant. It will be equipped with a 2.0L TSI inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 204Ps and 320Nm torque, paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Features:

Earlier, Volkswagen confirmed the features of the upcoming Tiguan R Line. It will come with two 30-colour ambient lighting, wireless chargers, three-zone climate control, Park Assist Plus with Park Distance Control and more.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Price: