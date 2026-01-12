Volkswagen’s Fourth-Quarter Deliveries Decline As Chinese, US Demand Softens

German carmaker Volkswagen saw a 4.9 per cent decline in vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by lower demand in North America and China, the company said on Monday.

The company delivered 2.38 million vehicles in the quarter, compared with 2.50 million units in the same period a year ago.

While deliveries in Western Europe as well as Central and Eastern Europe rose 5.6 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, sales both in China and North America fell 17.4 per cent.

"The intense competitive situation in China, as well as tariffs and the discontinuation of electric vehicle subsidies in the US, have impacted our business," Marco Schubert, member of the group's extended executive committee for sales, said in a statement.

COMMITTED TO VALUE OVER VOLUME

Despite fierce competition from more than 100 automotive brands and heavy price pressure, the group has remained committed to its "value over volume" principle, a spokesperson said.

Volkswagen is confident it will remain the no. 1 international original equipment manufacturer in the Chinese market, the spokesperson added.

In 2025, Volkswagen's market share in China dropped further, to third place, after BYD and Geely Auto.

Sales of battery electric vehicles in the quarter increased 11.6 per cent, the company added.