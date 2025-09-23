Republic World
Updated 23 September 2025 at 12:54 IST

Volvo EX30 Launched in India, Rivals Hyundai Ioniq 5

New EV SUV from Volvo: Swedish luxury automaker, Volvo Cars India, has launched its new entry-level EV SUV, EX30, for the Indian market, starting at an introductory price of ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Volvo EX30 Review
Volvo EX30 | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

New EV SUV from Volvo: Swedish luxury automaker, Volvo Cars India, has launched its new entry-level EV SUV, EX30, for the Indian market. It has a new design language, comes with multiple convenience and safety features, and you can choose it from five colour options. It is available with a single battery pack option, and the deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first week of November 2025. The Volvo EX30 competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Seal, and other EV cars in its segment.

"We believe this model will play a significant role in making luxury electric vehicles appeal to a new segment of innovators and achievers, those who appreciate power, design and sustainable luxury.” Mr Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said. 

Here is a quick rundown of the Volvo EX30 for buyers:

Volvo EX30 Price

The introductory price of the Volvo EX30 starts at ₹39.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is valid till October 19, 2025. Post that, the price of the EX30 will be ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Volvo EX30 Features

The Volvo EX30 is a feature-loaded offering in the segment. It is equipped with multiple convenience features like a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, including a speedometer, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, 11 colours for ambient lighting and others. Further, the Volvo EX30 comes with a 1080W Harmon Kardon sound bar for music lovers.

Volvo EX30 Safety Features

Regarding safety features, the Volvo EX30 has multiple active and passive safety features on offer. It includes Level-2 ADAS features like blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and others. Additionally, the EX 30 has multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more.

Volvo EX30 Range

Volvo offers the EX30 with a single 69kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 480 km on a single charge. Recently, we drove the Volvo EX30, and during our 100km drive experience, with air conditioning on, the range showed a minimal drop similar to that of the regular EV cars.

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 12:17 IST

