Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - How Do They Compare?

Volvo vs Hyundai: The EV SUV segment recently saw the addition of a new car from Volvo Cars in the Indian market. The Swedish automaker recently launched its EX30 EV SUV in India, which is the entry-level offering for buyers. It is a feature-loaded vehicle and has a single battery pack. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in the segment. It is the flagship offering in the Hyundai India lineup, and a single battery pack is available.

Here is a quick comparison of the Volvo EX30 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for buyers:

Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Price

The price of the Volvo EX30 is ₹42.42 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the cost of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is ₹49.02 lakh (on-road, Noida). Both the EX30 and the Ioniq 5 are available in a single variant option.

Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Features

The Volvo EX30 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are feature-loaded offerings in the segment. The EX30 has a single-screen setup, having a combined instrument cluster and infotainment display, a 360-degree parking camera, front ventilated seats, and more. On the other hand, the Ioniq 5 has separate screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, multiple driving modes, a panoramic glass roof, and other convenience features.

Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Safety Features

Both the Volvo EX30 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are equipped with multiple safety features like Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, and more.

Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Colours

You can choose the Volvo EX30 from five colour options and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 from four colour options.

Volvo EX30 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - Range