Volvo XC60 Facelift to Launch on August 1 in India - What to Expect?

Upcoming Volvo XC60: Swedish luxury automaker Volvo Cars will launch the updated version of its mid-size luxury SUV, the XC60, in the Indian market. According to Volvo, the XC60 facelift will have a new exterior design, a revised feature list, and is expected to continue the same 2.0L turbo petrol engine. The XC60 facelift was globally unveiled in February 2025.

Let us look at the specifications of the upcoming Volvo XC60 facelift in India:

Volvo XC60 Facelift Exteriors

The major changes expected in the exterior design of the Volvo XC60 facelift are the front profile. It will feature a new design for the front grill, have Thor-hammer shaped LED DRLs, a sharp design for the bumpers, and is likely to offer front headlight washers as well. On the side, it is likely to come equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels with air suspension and adaptive dampers. The rear also gets a revised bumper and a similar design of the LED taillamps.

Volvo XC60 Facelift Interiors

On the inside, the dashboard is similar to the XC90. The global variant has a chrome lining on the dashboard, and the new 11.1-inch vertical infotainment screen is tilted towards the driver. It will continue with a similar steering wheel and a crystal gearknob as the XC90.

Volvo XC60 Facelift Features

Regarding the feature list, it is expected to come with a panoramic sunroof, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and others. Additionally, it is likely to come with ambient lighting, electronic parking brake, Level-2 ADAS features for safety, and more.

Volvo XC60 Facelift Engine

The current generation of the Volvo XC60 has a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine on offer. However, we can expect the engine to remain unchanged, and it may get a 48V mild hybrid technology as well for better fuel efficiency and performance.

Volvo XC60 Facelift Price