Volvo XC60 Review: Not Perfect, But Still a Very Solid Package

Volvo XC60 Review: The mid-size luxury SUV segment in India offers various options, which offer luxurious interiors, have a powerful engine and look premium on the outside. The SUVs in this segment are mainly priced around ₹70-80 lakh, and are offered with a five-seater configuration. Some of the popular choices among car buyers are the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Lexus NX, and others.

If you are looking for a luxury SUV that has good performance, subtle luxury on the inside, and a plush cabin, there is one more option on the list, and it is the Volvo XC60. Recently, the Swedish automaker updated the XC60 with subtle changes to the exterior and interiors, but remain unchanged mechanically.

Volvo XC60 Front Left Quarter | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Here are our thoughts after driving it for 500 km about whether the Volvo XC60 is worth considering in its segment, and why it is an underrated luxury SUV in the market:

What’s Good

Performance

The Volvo XC60 comes with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 250 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Volvo XC60 Engine | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The Volvo XC60 with this 2.0L turbo petrol engine offers a powerful experience, and the engine is responsive to light throttle inputs. Though this is the same engine that powers the XC90, it feels like a perfect unit for this SUV. The power delivery is linear, and there is a slight turbo lag, which is well contained. When you require sudden torque rush for quick overtakes, it instantly downshifts and revs till 6,500 RPM, and sometimes it gives you the kick in the pants feel as well. Since it is oriented a bit towards performance, it will return around 9-10 km/l during city driving.

Volvo XC60 Instrument Cluster | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Moreover, it has a 48v mild hybrid system as well, which helps in a smooth auto start/stop system, and sometimes it even feels like you are driving an EV.

Features

The Volvo XC60 is a feature-rich offering in the segment. Though it does not have flashy features, it, however, gets the job done. Since it was the winter period, we enjoyed its heated seats, thus elevating our experience. With the new model, Volvo now offers an 11.1-inch vertical infotainment screen with built-in connectivity to Google, so you can use Google Maps, YouTube and other apps easily. If you are a music lover, then you’ll enjoy listening to music in the XC60 as it gets a 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio setup, offering clear audio and elevating your long trip experience.

Volvo XC60 Dashboard | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

It further gets Level-2 ADAS, with plenty of safety features, which in real-life are quite useful. During overtakes, it saved us from blind-spot overspeeding bikes overtaking us, and it kicked in instantly. Moreover, the adaptive cruise control worked well, and during dense fog conditions, the lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control were very useful.

Comfort

The seats of the Volvo XC60 are pretty comfortable. The front seats have soft cushioning, and since you get electric adjustment, there are multiple suitable positions for more comfort. Additionally, if you feel fatigued during long drives, you can turn on massage seats, which have five settings on offer. The massage seats are quite effective and are a thoughtful touch in the front seats. Since Volvo has used white colour upholstery, the cabin feels spacious, and the panoramic sunroof adds to it. However, it gets dirty very easily and is a bit hard to maintain.

Volvo XC60 Rear Seats | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Talking of the rear seats, there is a decent amount of knee and leg room on offer. The armrest is on point, and we felt it could have been a bit bigger to add more comfort. The cabin is wide enough, but since there is a centre hump, the centre passenger might be uncomfortable.

Volvo XC60 Side | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The headroom is decent in the XC60 rear seats, and you get four-zone climate control, with separate zones for rear seat passengers. You have AC vents in the centre and on the B-pillars, thus elevating your cabin experience.

What’s Bad

Ride and Handling

Despite the Volvo XC60 having a strong performance and comfortable seating, the suspension is tuned on the softer side. This results in a soft and plush ride quality at lower speeds, but at triple-digit speeds, it becomes a bit bouncy. During corners, the body roll is quite evident, and it does not inspire confidence while pushing it.

Volvo XC60 Alloy Wheels | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

However, talking about the feel and feedback of the steering, it is light to use in city conditions, and weighs up well during triple-digit speeds. However, the weight could have been added to give more confidence while driving.

Features

Though the Volvo XC60 is equipped with a long list of convenience and safety features, there are some convenience features that are missing in the XC60 at its price.

Volvo XC60 Rear | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

For starters, it misses out on wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay, heated steering, a single colour for the ambient lighting, and comes with indirect TPMS, among others. Moreover, in the rear seats, it misses out on rear window sunshades, which are now offered in cars that are priced one-fourth of its price.

What is the price of the Volvo XC60?

The price of the Volvo XC60 starts at ₹79.39 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is offered in a single variant and multiple colour options.

Verdict

Now the main question is, should you buy the Volvo XC60? Our answer is Yes. If you want an SUV that offers subtle luxury, has good performance and is loaded with features, then you should consider the XC60.

Volvo XC60 Front | Image: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)