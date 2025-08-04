Volvo XC60 vs Lexus NX350h - Which Luxury SUV to Choose Around ₹85 Lakh?

vVolvo XC60 vs Lexus NX350h: The luxury SUV segment has multiple options to choose from. Around ₹85 lakh, you have BMW X3, Mercedes Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and other SUVs. Recently, the Swedish automaker, Volvo Cars, launched its XC60 facelift for the Indian market. However, regarding its competitor, you can also check out the Lexus NX350h, which is an underrated SUV in the segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Volvo XC60 and the Lexus NX350h for prospective buyers:

Volvo XC60 vs Lexus NX350h - Price

The price of the Volvo XC60 is ₹83.79 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the B5 AWD variant. It comes in a single variant option only. On the other side, the price of the Lexus NX350h starts at ₹71.82 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the Exquisite variant, and there are four variants to choose from.

Volvo XC60 vs Lexus NX350h - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Volvo XC60 has an 11.2-inch infotainment screen, a four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 14-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, driving modes, and others. On the other side, the Lexus NX350h has multiple driving modes, a 14-inch infotainment screen, 64 colour ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and others.

Volvo XC60 vs Lexus NX350h - Safety Features

The Volvo XC60 and the Lexus NX350h are equipped with multiple safety features. Both come with ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, hill descent control, and other safety features.

Volvo XC60 vs Lexus NX350h - Engine Specifications

Both the SUVs, the Volvo XC60 and the Lexus NX350h have a petrol engine on offer. The Volvo XC60 continues to have a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which makes 260 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine comes with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

On the other side, the Lexus NX350h have a 2.5L inline four-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine. This engine makes 187bhp and 239Nm torque. Further, there is an electric battery and motor, having a combined output of 240 bhp.

Republic Auto Says: