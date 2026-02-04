Waymo To Defend Self-Driving Safety Record, Warn on China

Self-driving company Waymo on Wednesday will defend its safety record before the US Senate Commerce Committee after federal agencies opened investigations into a vehicle striking a child near an elementary school and incidents involving robotaxis driving past were loading or unloading parked school buses.

Waymo Chief Safety Officer Mauricio Pena said in written testimony obtained by Reuters for Wednesday's hearing that its self-driving vehicles have "been involved in 10 times fewer serious injury or worse crashes" compared to human drivers covering the same mileage in the same conditions and said its safety efforts were recently the subject of an independent audit.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have both opened safety probes into Waymo.

Waymo, an Alphabet unit, also called on Congress to pass legislation to advance self-driving vehicles, arguing US leadership "in the autonomous vehicle sector is now under direct threat. The United States is locked in a global race with Chinese AV companies for the future of autonomous driving, a trillion-dollar industry comparable in strategic importance to flight and space travel."

Advertisement

Tesla vehicle engineering vice president Lars Moravy said in separate testimony, Congress must modernise regulations that inhibit industry’s ability to innovate.

"If the US does not lead in AV development, other nations—particularly China—will shape the technology, standards, and global market," Moravy's written testimony says. "And perhaps more importantly, China will be the dominant manufacturer of transportation for the 21st Century."

In October, NHTSA opened an investigation into 2.9 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its FSD system due to the dozens of reports of traffic-safety violations and crashes. Tesla says FSD "will drive you almost anywhere with your active supervision, requiring minimal intervention", but does not make the car self-driving. In October 2024, NHTSA opened an investigation into 2.4 million Tesla vehicles with FSD after four collisions in conditions of reduced roadway visibility.

Advertisement

Moravy said in his testimony "Tesla vehicles with FSD (Supervised) engaged drive on average 5.1 million miles before a major collision and 1.5 million miles before a minor collision. This is compared to US averages of 699,000 miles and 229,000 miles, respectively."

Congress is considering legislation that aims to make it easier to deploy autonomous vehicles without human controls. As robotaxi testing has expanded, Congress has been divided for years about whether to pass legislation to address deployment hurdles.