Why BYD Atto 3 Is a Better Deal Than Tata Harrier EV for Around ₹25 Lakh?

BYD better than Tata: The EV segment in India is gaining positive momentum, and multiple automakers are launching new vehicles in this category. Recently, Tata Motors launched its flagship Harrier EV for the Indian market. It is loaded with features, and has a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack on offer. However, in its segment, BYD offers its Atto 3, which is an underrated option in its segment. It is available with a 49.92 kWh and a 60.48 kWh battery pack. Both, Harrier EV and the Atto 3 have a starting price of around ₹25 lakh.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the BYD Atto 3 and the Tata Harrier EV for buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

The EV segment in India is growing. Since BYD has been in the EV industry for a while, the Atto 3 offers ample range, a better battery management system, and slightly misses out on features. However, if buyers wish for an AWD drivetrain, a bigger SUV, can check out the Tata Harrier EV.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Harrier EV - Features

Both the BYD Atto 3 and the Tata Harrier EV are loaded with features. The BYD Atto 3 has a 12.8-inch infotainment screen, which can be rotated, automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, and others. On the other hand, the Tata Harrier EV has more features as it has six driving modes, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree parking camera, and others.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Harrier EV - Range

BYD is famous for its blade-battery technology globally. The Atto 3 is available with a 49 kWh and a 60 kWh battery pack. The 49 kWh battery has an ARAI range of 468 km, and the 60 kWh battery has an ARAI range of 521 km. On the other side, the Tata Harrier EV has a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack. The 75 kWh has an ARAI range of 627 km.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Harrier EV - Price