Will Grok Make Tesla Smarter? Elon Musk Says AI Coming Next Week

Elon Musk says Grok AI will launch in Tesla cars as early as next week. | Image: X

Elon Musk announced on Thursday that Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by his startup xAI, will be integrated into Tesla vehicles as early as next week, marking the chatbot’s first official timeline for deployment in Tesla’s electric cars.

Musk, who owns xAI and social media platform X, said the integration will bring advanced conversational AI into Tesla cabins, aiming to enhance in-vehicle user experience while pushing forward his vision of AI-enabled mobility.

“Next Week at the Latest,” Says Musk

Taking to X, Musk posted, “Grok is coming to Tesla vehicles very soon. Next week at the latest.” The announcement followed the debut of Grok 4, the latest version of xAI’s conversational AI, unveiled during a livestream on Wednesday night.

Grok 4 Unveiled With New Capabilities

Flanked by xAI engineers during the livestream, Musk introduced Grok 4, highlighting its improved voice capabilities and higher scores on several AI benchmarks compared to rivals. Musk claimed Grok 4 is “smarter than almost all graduate students, in all disciplines, simultaneously.” However, he noted, “At times it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time.”

AI Ethics and Internal Shifts at X

During the Grok 4 event, Musk emphasized the need for ethical guardrails in artificial intelligence, stating, “We need to make sure that the AI is a good AI.” However, he did not address the specific posts that have drawn criticism regarding Grok’s outputs in the past.

The launch of Grok 4 also came amid leadership changes at X, with CEO Linda Yaccarino resigning on Wednesday, just hours before the livestream, creating a leadership vacuum as X moves to deepen integration with xAI. The two companies officially merged in March, consolidating engineering teams to accelerate Grok’s development and rollout.