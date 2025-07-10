Elon Musk Launches Grok 4, Says It's Better Than PhD Level Without Exceptions

Elon Musk has unveiled Grok 4, the flagship AI model that the tech billionaire claims can beat a PhD level in every subject. The highlighted addition to xAI’s chatbot’s latest model is the ability to analyse images and respond to questions based on them, marking a significant jump in Grok 4’s contextual awareness pursuits. With Grok 4, xAI has an answer to OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-5 model and Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro.

According to xAI, Grok 4 will hallucinate less, offering more accurate and contextual answers, abundantly sourced from Musk’s social network X. It can also answer complex questions on nearly every topic. “With respect to academic questions, Grok 4 is better than PhD level in every subject, no exceptions,” said Musk during a livestream of the Grok 4 launch. “At times, it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time.”

Grok 4 capabilities will be available only via a $300 monthly subscription plan called SuperGrok Heavy. At this price, it is meant for users who want more than simple answers. According to Musk, Grok 4 can even help you fix source code. “Works better than cursor,” he said in a post on X.

While Musk’s pitch for Grok 4 ties it to the upcoming GPT model, the claims are intended to blow off the criticism the chatbot received after it allegedly praised Adolf Hitler and replied to a user in an anti-semitic and racist tone. According to the user who posted his conversation with Grok, xAI’s chatbot also criticised Jewish executives, saying Hitler should “crush” them. While the post was later deleted, it sparked a controversy on AI’s tendency to distort history.