World Environment Day 2025: How To Get Maximum Range From EV Car?

World Environment Day 2025: World Environment Day is the right time to think about how our choices can positively impact the planet. To make it better, one way is to do so by using EVs. The electric vehicles have zero tailpipe emissions as there is no fuel burning in the engine.

Since the EV car industry is growing in India, multiple car makers like MG Motor, Mahindra, Tata, and others have multiple EVs in their vehicle lineup. One of the key factors for EV owners is how to achieve maximum range. Recently, we have experienced the MG ZS EV, Tata Tiago EV, BMW iX1, and a few other EVs available in the market.

Here are five tips that new drivers can follow to get maximum range, save on charging, and help the Earth at the same time:

Drive smoothly and avoid aggressive acceleration

MG ZS EV, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

One of the prime steps that you have to follow is to accelerate your EV cars smoothly and avoid sudden throttle inputs. If you practice light throttle inputs, it will help in getting more range, and the battery will not deplete that fast as compared to hard acceleration. The MG ZS EV offers Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes. Use Eco drive mode for more kilometres but the performance will be sluggish.

Minimise the use of air conditioning

Tata Tiago EV, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

The next point that you need to keep in mind to get the maximum range from your EV car is to keep the air conditioning turned off and minimise its usage. During our test, the air conditioning system dropped the range of the Tiago EV by approximately 40 km. So, keeping the HVAC turned off helps in getting an extra 40-50 kilometres.

Keep the tyre pressure checked

BMW iX1, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Driving the car with the right tyre pressure is important. If you drive the vehicle with under-inflated tyres, it will increase the rolling resistance, which will eventually reduce the range of the EV. The BMW iX1 has a direct high-line tyre-pressure monitoring system, which helped us to know which tyre had low air pressure. You can set the tyre pressure in Psi or bars according to your needs.

Utilise regenerative braking wisely

BMW i5, Image Source: Vatsal Agrawal (Republic Auto)

Regenerative braking helps in gaining battery energy by automatically applying brakes when the throttle is released. The BMW i5 has a B mode, which enhances the braking and increases the level of regenerative braking.

Reduce excessive luggage