Updated 9 September 2025 at 19:47 IST
Yamaha Announces Price Drop Under GST 2.0 Reform - Check Full Model List
Yamaha Motor India has announced the revised prices of its scooters and motorcycles under the GST 2.0 benefits. Check full model list:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
GST 2.0 Benefits on Bikes: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India, has announced the revised prices of its scooters and motorcycles under the GST 2.0 benefits. According to Yamaha, the R15 has witnessed a major price drop, followed by other models in the lineup. Yamaha offers four motorcycles and three scooters in India. However, Yamaha has not revealed the price drop of its R3 and MT-03 bikes. The reduced prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025.
Here’s how much the price drop will be for various Yamaha bikes in India after GST 2.0:
Old Price of Yamaha Fascino
The price of the Yamaha Fascino before GST 2.0 was ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yamaha Fascino
With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the Fascino is ₹94,281 (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yamaha RayZR
The price of the Yamaha RayZR before GST 2.0 was ₹93,760 (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yamaha RayZR
With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the RayZR is ₹86,001 (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S
The price of the Yamaha Aerox 155 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.53 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yamaha Aerox 155
With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the Aerox 155 is ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid
The price of the Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid before GST 2.0 was ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid
With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the FZ-X Hybrid is ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
The price of the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid before GST 2.0 was ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid is ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yamaha MT15
The price of the Yamaha MT15 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yamaha MT15
With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the MT15 is ₹1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).
Old Price of Yamaha R15
The price of the Yamaha R15 before GST 2.0 was ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Price of Yamaha R15
With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the R15 is ₹1.94 lakh (ex-showroom).
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 19:46 IST