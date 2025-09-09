Yamaha Announces Price Drop Under GST 2.0 Reform - Check Full Model List

GST 2.0 Benefits on Bikes: Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Yamaha Motor India, has announced the revised prices of its scooters and motorcycles under the GST 2.0 benefits. According to Yamaha, the R15 has witnessed a major price drop, followed by other models in the lineup. Yamaha offers four motorcycles and three scooters in India. However, Yamaha has not revealed the price drop of its R3 and MT-03 bikes. The reduced prices will be applicable from September 22, 2025.

Here’s how much the price drop will be for various Yamaha bikes in India after GST 2.0:

Old Price of Yamaha Fascino

The price of the Yamaha Fascino before GST 2.0 was ₹1.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yamaha Fascino

With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the Fascino is ₹94,281 (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yamaha RayZR

The price of the Yamaha RayZR before GST 2.0 was ₹93,760 (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yamaha RayZR

With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the RayZR is ₹86,001 (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S

The price of the Yamaha Aerox 155 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yamaha Aerox 155

With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the Aerox 155 is ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid

The price of the Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid before GST 2.0 was ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid

With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the FZ-X Hybrid is ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

The price of the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid before GST 2.0 was ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the FZ-S Fi Hybrid is ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yamaha MT15

The price of the Yamaha MT15 before GST 2.0 was ₹1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yamaha MT15

With the GST 2.0 benefits, the new price of the MT15 is ₹1.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Old Price of Yamaha R15

The price of the Yamaha R15 before GST 2.0 was ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Price of Yamaha R15