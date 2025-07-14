Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid 2025 Launched in India - Price, Features, and Specifications

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid 2025: Yamaha has launched the FZ-X Hybrid 2025 for the Indian market. It is a street bike that has a retro-styling design language. According to Yamaha, the FZ-X gets new features and mechanical improvements to improve the riding experience and the daily usability of the bike. Buyers can choose both the non-hybrid and the hybrid versions of the FZ-X, starting at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Yamaha FZ-X 2025:

Yamaha FZ-X Engine Specifications:

The Yamaha FZ-X 2025 comes with a 149cc air-cooled single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Since Yamaha claims it has a hybrid tech, the FZ-X has a starter motor generator, which helps the engine during low-speed acceleration. There is a start-stop system that cuts off the engine at idle to enhance efficiency.

Yamaha FZ-X Safety Features

The Yamaha FZ-X 2025 has single-channel ABS, traction control, front and rear disc brakes, as safety features.

Yamaha FZ-X Features

The feature list on the Yamaha FZ-X includes a new 4.2-inch instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with Turn-by-turn navigation using Google Maps, intersection warnings, and others. Further, it continues to have LED headlamps and DRLs.

Yamaha FZ-X Suspensions

The Yamaha FZ-X has telescopic front suspension, and the rear has seven-step adjustable monoshock absorbers.

Yamaha FZ-X Design

The front of the Yamaha FZ-X has a round-shaped LED DRL and LED headlamps. Further, it has a single-piece seat, and the pillion has proper grab handles to hold on. As mentioned, the rear has monoshock absorbers and LED taillamps. The rear tyre has a wider cross-section for better grip.

Yamaha FZ-X Price: