Sports Bike on Budget: Check Out These Options From Yamaha and Suzuki Under ₹2.25 Lakh

Updated 11 June 2025 at 16:48 IST
Budget Sportsbike: Buyers, when planning for a new motorcycle, are looking for a sporty and aggressive design, decent performance from the engine can check out the Yamaha R15S. It is a popular 150cc motorcycle with sportsbike design on the market. However, there are other options as well, like the Suzuki Gixxer SF. Both have a 150cc engine and sporty styling.
Here is a quick comparison of the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF for buyers:
The price of the Yamaha R15S starts at ₹2.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant. On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF starts at ₹1.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in two variants.
The Yamaha R15S is available in two colour options to choose from. These are
On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in three colour variants to choose from. These are:
Both the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF are equipped with a 150cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The Yamaha R15S’s engine makes 18 bhp and 14 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF’s engine makes 13 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox.
Both the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF have a decent feature list. The Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF offer Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone, LED headlamps, halogen indicators, and others.
Both motorcycles have a sporty design on offer. If you wish for more power and a refined engine, you can check out the Yamaha R15S. However, if you can compromise on performance and wants a less aggressive seating, then you can consider the Suzuki Gixxer SF.
Published 11 June 2025 at 16:48 IST