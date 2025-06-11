Republic World
Updated 11 June 2025 at 16:48 IST

Sports Bike on Budget: Check Out These Options From Yamaha and Suzuki Under ₹2.25 Lakh

Budget Sportsbike: The Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF are two sports bike on budget and comes under ₹2.25 lakh. Which one should you choose?

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF
Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF | Image: Republic

Budget Sportsbike: Buyers, when planning for a new motorcycle, are looking for a sporty and aggressive design, decent performance from the engine can check out the Yamaha R15S. It is a popular 150cc motorcycle with sportsbike design on the market. However, there are other options as well, like the Suzuki Gixxer SF. Both have a 150cc engine and sporty styling.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF for buyers:

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Price

The price of the Yamaha R15S starts at ₹2.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant. On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF starts at ₹1.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in two variants.

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Colours

The Yamaha R15S is available in two colour options to choose from. These are

  • Racing Blue 
  • Matte Black.

On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in three colour variants to choose from. These are:

  • Met Oort Grey and Met Lush Green
  • Glass Sparkle Black
  • Met Triton Blue and Pearl Glacier White

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Engine Specifications

Both the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF are equipped with a 150cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The Yamaha R15S’s engine makes 18 bhp and 14 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF’s engine makes 13 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Features

Both the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF have a decent feature list. The Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF offer Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone, LED headlamps, halogen indicators, and others.

Republic Auto Says:

Both motorcycles have a sporty design on offer. If you wish for more power and a refined engine, you can check out the Yamaha R15S. However, if you can compromise on performance and wants a less aggressive seating, then you can consider the Suzuki Gixxer SF. 

