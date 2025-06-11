Sports Bike on Budget: Check Out These Options From Yamaha and Suzuki Under ₹2.25 Lakh

Budget Sportsbike: Buyers, when planning for a new motorcycle, are looking for a sporty and aggressive design, decent performance from the engine can check out the Yamaha R15S. It is a popular 150cc motorcycle with sportsbike design on the market. However, there are other options as well, like the Suzuki Gixxer SF. Both have a 150cc engine and sporty styling.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF for buyers:

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Price

The price of the Yamaha R15S starts at ₹2.02 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in a single variant. On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF starts at ₹1.80 lakh (on-road, Noida) and is available in two variants.

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Colours

The Yamaha R15S is available in two colour options to choose from. These are

Racing Blue

Matte Black.

On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in three colour variants to choose from. These are:

Met Oort Grey and Met Lush Green

Glass Sparkle Black

Met Triton Blue and Pearl Glacier White

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Engine Specifications

Both the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF are equipped with a 150cc single-cylinder petrol engine. The Yamaha R15S’s engine makes 18 bhp and 14 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Suzuki Gixxer SF’s engine makes 13 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Yamaha R15S vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Features

Both the Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF have a decent feature list. The Yamaha R15S and the Suzuki Gixxer SF offer Bluetooth connectivity for your smartphone, LED headlamps, halogen indicators, and others.

Republic Auto Says: