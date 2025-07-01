Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Prices Drop By up to ₹10,000 in July 2025 - Check Details

Discount on Yamaha RayZR 125: Yamaha Motor India has announced a price revision of its RayZR 125 scooter for the Indian market. According to a statement, Yamaha is offering multiple benefits on the scooter, which includes a reduction of the ex-showroom price of the scooter, and a warranty of 10 years. The RayZR 125 is available in multiple colour options and comes in two variant options to choose from. This is a limited period offer, and it is valid till August 31, 2025.

Here’s how you can save on the Yamaha RayZR 125 in July 2025

Discount on Yamaha RayZR 125:

The old price of the Yamaha RayZR 125 is ₹86,340 (ex-showroom). With a discount of ₹7,000, the price of the RayZR 125 starts at ₹79,340 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha RayZR 125 Variants

The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 is available in two variants. These are:

Disc, priced at ₹79,340 (ex-showroom)

Drum, priced at ₹86,430 (ex-showroom).

Further, the price of the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Street Rally is ₹92,970 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha RayZR 125 Colours

The drum brake variant of the Yamaha RayZR 125 comes in:

Cyan Blue

Metallic Black

Matte Red

The disc brake variant of the Yamaha RayZR 125 is available in:

Cyan Blue,

Metallic Black

Matte Red

Racing Blue

Dark Matte Blue

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Street Rally is available in

Ice Fluo Vermillion

Cyber Green

Matte Black

Warranty on Yamaha RayZR 125

According to Yamaha, the RayZR 125 has a 2 year standard warranty on offer. Further, the automaker is offering an 8 year extended warranty on the scooter, which includes covering components like the fuel injection system, for up to 1,00,000 km.

Features of Yamaha RayZR 125

The Yamaha RayZR 125 is equipped with features like side stand engine cut-off switch, automatic stop-and-start system, digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, and others.

Engine Specifications of Yamaha RayZR 125