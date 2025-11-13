Yamaha Unveils Next-Gen AI Motorcycle at Japan Mobility Show

Yamaha AI Motorcycle: The big motorcar exhibition "Japan Mobility Show" was held in Tokyo, gathering more than 510 companies participating. It highlighted motorbike giant Yamaha Motor's booth.

CEO Motofumi Shitara declared that Yamaha Motor's policy is to create deep satisfaction and excitement. It is a cultivated craftsman spirit in 70 years' experience. Motofumi Shitara, CEO of Yamaha Motor said "Developing project of MOTOROiD started to research and prove a new relation between human being and mobility. In 2017, MOTOROiD stood up by itself and gained access to the rider. In 2023, Yamaha introduced MOTOROiD2 to express vitality. 2 years passed developing team of MOTOROiD shows us next progress".

MOTOROiD is developed to make harmonization of rider and motorbike. 3rd generation MOTOROiD l(lambda) equips AI to learn complicated action based on rider's operation. Yamaha Motor expect AI MOTOROiD l (lambda) supports rider's action similar to the relation of horse and rider.

Hydrogen motor bike was developed based on cooperation with Toyota. After charging of hydrogen it enables 100 kilometers run with speed maximum 90 kilometers per hour. Already it passed exhaust regulation just before shipping to market.

EV 3 brothers are introduced. Pure EV motorbike, hybrid and plugin hybrid are line up to catch up future trend.

3 vehicles motorbike has the function of independent steering front 2 vehicles and backside 1 vehicle. It satisfies rider to operate smoothly and efficiently with excitement.

To enrich daily life, Yamaha Motor develops electric power-assisted bicycles and wheelchairs. A big wheelchair equips a big tyre for bad road run. Smart wheelchair is available to be customised for a city area run or suburban run.

Motofumi Shitara, CEO of Yamaha Motor, "Yamaha Motor is the company to create satisfaction and excitement. We will continuously stimulate people's desire to enjoy". Yamaha Motor's evolution will never stop to catch up necessities of social life and to pursue craftsman's mind.