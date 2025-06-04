Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 4 June 2025 at 18:55 IST

Yezdi Adventure 2025 Bike Launched in India - How is it Different from Adventure 2024?

Yezdi Adventure Updated: Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the Adventure 2025 for the Indian market. How is it different from the Adventure 2024?

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Adventure 2024
Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Adventure 2024 | Image: Republic

Yezdi Adventure Updated: Yezdi Motorcycles, a subsidiary under Classic Legends has launched the Adventure 2025 motorcycle for the Indian market. The automaker has updated the overall design of the motorcycle and has added new features as compared to the Adventure 2024. The Adventure 2025 has a new headlamps, tail lamps, and got features like new LCD display, adjustable visor, and others. However, the mechanicals remains unchanged.

Here is a quick rundown on how the Yezdi Adventure 2025 different from the Adventure 2024:

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Adventure 2024: Price

The price of the Yezdi Adventure 2025 starts at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the Adventure 2024 is ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Adventure 2024: Colours

Buyers of the Yezdi Adventure 2025 can choose from six colour options. These are:

  • Forest Green, priced at ₹2.14 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Desert Khaki, priced at ₹2.17 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Ocean Blue, priced at ₹2.17 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Tornado Black, priced at ₹2.21 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Glaicer White, priced at ₹2.26 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Wolf Grey, priced at ₹2.26 Lakh (ex-showroom)

However, the Adventure 2024 is available in only four colour options to choose from. These are:

  • Tornado Black, priced at ₹2.18 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Magnite Brown, priced at ₹2.18 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Wolf Grey, priced at ₹2.21 Lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Glaicer White, priced at ₹2.24 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Adventure 2024: Features

Yezdi Motorcycles has added new features to the Adventure 2025 motorcycle. The new Adventure 2025 has an adjustable visor, traction control, three ABS Modes, and others. However, the features that were there on the Adventure 2024 and are continued on the Adventure series are USB-A and USB-C charging ports, a slipper clutch, and others.

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Adventure 2024: Engine Specifications

The mechanicals on the The Yezdi Adventure 2025 and the Adventure 2024 remains unchanged. Both the motorcycles are equipped with a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 27 bhp and 29 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 300 (2025) vs BMW G 310 RR - Which 300cc Motorcycle to Choose Under ₹4 Lakh?

Published 4 June 2025 at 18:55 IST