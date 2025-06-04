Yezdi Adventure 2025 Bike Launched in India - How is it Different from Adventure 2024?

Updated 4 June 2025 at 18:55 IST
Yezdi Adventure Updated: Yezdi Motorcycles, a subsidiary under Classic Legends has launched the Adventure 2025 motorcycle for the Indian market. The automaker has updated the overall design of the motorcycle and has added new features as compared to the Adventure 2024. The Adventure 2025 has a new headlamps, tail lamps, and got features like new LCD display, adjustable visor, and others. However, the mechanicals remains unchanged.
Here is a quick rundown on how the Yezdi Adventure 2025 different from the Adventure 2024:
The price of the Yezdi Adventure 2025 starts at ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the price of the Adventure 2024 is ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom).
Buyers of the Yezdi Adventure 2025 can choose from six colour options. These are:
However, the Adventure 2024 is available in only four colour options to choose from. These are:
Yezdi Motorcycles has added new features to the Adventure 2025 motorcycle. The new Adventure 2025 has an adjustable visor, traction control, three ABS Modes, and others. However, the features that were there on the Adventure 2024 and are continued on the Adventure series are USB-A and USB-C charging ports, a slipper clutch, and others.
The mechanicals on the The Yezdi Adventure 2025 and the Adventure 2024 remains unchanged. Both the motorcycles are equipped with a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 27 bhp and 29 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.
