Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Which Adventure Tourer Bike to Choose Around ₹2.5 Lakh?

Updated 6 June 2025 at 11:14 IST
Best Adv Bike Around ₹2.5 Lakh: The adventure-tourer motorcycle segment has a wide array of options available for buyers. Recently, Yezdi Motorcycles launched the Adventure 2025 for the Indian market. The automaker updated features and the design of the motorcycle. However, in its competition, Suzuki Motorcycle offers its entry-level V Strom SX. It has decent features and a refined engine.
Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Yezdi Adventure 2025 and the Suzuki V Strom SX for buyers:
The entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle segment has a wide array of options to choose from. Buyers can check out the Yezdi Adventure, who are looking for more features, and better design, but the dealerships and sales and service network is low. However, buyers can check out the Suzuki V Strom SX who are looking for more features and can compromise on power.
The Yezdi Adventure 2025 has a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, which makes 29 bhp and 29 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Suzuki V-Strom SX has a 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, which makes 26 bhp and 22 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.
Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Colours
The Yezdi Adventure 2025 is available in six-colour options to choose from. These are:
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in three-colour options to choose from. These are:
The feature list on the Yezdi Adventure 2025 includes a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps and tail lamps, and more. On the other side, the Suzuki V-Strom SX has Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charging port, and more.
Also Read: TVS Raider 125 vs Honda SP 125 - Which 125cc Commuter Motorcycles to Choose Around ₹1.25 Lakh?
The Yezdi Adventure 2025 starts at ₹2.53 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the Suzuki V Strom SX is ₹2.58 lakh (on-road, Noida).
The Yezdi Adventure 2025 is available in six colour options, which are the main variants. There are no changes in the specifications or feature list.
Published 6 June 2025 at 10:56 IST