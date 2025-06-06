Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Which Adventure Tourer Bike to Choose Around ₹2.5 Lakh?

Best Adv Bike Around ₹2.5 Lakh: The adventure-tourer motorcycle segment has a wide array of options available for buyers. Recently, Yezdi Motorcycles launched the Adventure 2025 for the Indian market. The automaker updated features and the design of the motorcycle. However, in its competition, Suzuki Motorcycle offers its entry-level V Strom SX. It has decent features and a refined engine.

Which one to choose?

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Yezdi Adventure 2025 and the Suzuki V Strom SX for buyers:

Republic Auto Says:

The entry-level adventure tourer motorcycle segment has a wide array of options to choose from. Buyers can check out the Yezdi Adventure, who are looking for more features, and better design, but the dealerships and sales and service network is low. However, buyers can check out the Suzuki V Strom SX who are looking for more features and can compromise on power.

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Engine Specifications

The Yezdi Adventure 2025 has a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, which makes 29 bhp and 29 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other side, the Suzuki V-Strom SX has a 249cc single-cylinder oil-cooled petrol engine, which makes 26 bhp and 22 Nm of torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Colours

The Yezdi Adventure 2025 is available in six-colour options to choose from. These are:

Forest Green

Ocean Blue

Desert Khaki

Tornado Black THL

Glacier White THL

Wolf Grey THL

The Suzuki V-Strom SX is available in three-colour options to choose from. These are:

Champion Yellow No 2

Glass Sparkle Black

Met Sonoma Red

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Features

The feature list on the Yezdi Adventure 2025 includes a digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps and tail lamps, and more. On the other side, the Suzuki V-Strom SX has Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, USB charging port, and more.

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Price

The Yezdi Adventure 2025 starts at ₹2.53 lakh (on-road, Noida), and the Suzuki V Strom SX is ₹2.58 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Yezdi Adventure 2025 vs Suzuki V Strom SX - Variants: