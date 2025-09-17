Yezdi Roadster 2025 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Yezdi vs Royal Enfield: If you are planning to buy a new 350cc motorcycle in the cruiser segment, which has comfortable seating, decent features, and a punchy engine, there are multiple options to choose from. Recently, Yezdi launched the Roadster 2025 for the Indian market. However, it competes with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which also got updated with subtle design changes and an updated feature list.

Here is a quick comparison of the Yezdi Roadster 2025 and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 for prospective buyers:

Yezdi Roadster 2025 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - Price

The price of the Yezdi Roadster 2025 after GST 2.0 starts at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 starts at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Yezdi Roadster 2025 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - Features

Both the Yezdi Roadster 2025 and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 have decent features on offer. The Yezdi Roadster 2025 is equipped with a digital instrument cluster, which shows a fuel level indicator, gear position indicator, and others. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has features like a USB Type-C fast-charging port, tripper navigation pod, assist and slipper clutch, and more.

Yezdi Roadster 2025 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - Colours

You can choose the Yezdi Roadster 2025 from five colour options. These are - Smoke Grey, Bloodrush Maroon, Sharkskin Blue, Savage Green, and Shadow Black. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in seven colour options to choose from. These are - Fireball Orange, Fireball Grey, Stellar Matt Grey, Stellar Marine Blue, Aurora Red, Aurora Retro Green, and Supernova Black.

Yezdi Roadster 2025 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - Engine Specifications

The Yezdi Roadster 2025 is equipped with a 349cc single-cylinder petrol engine, which makes 29 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is equipped with a 349cc air/oil-cooled petrol engine, producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox, with an assist and slipper clutch.