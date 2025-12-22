Yuzvendra Chahal Buys BMW Z4 Roadster - Everything About This ₹1 Crore Droptop Sportscar

Yuzi Chahal Gets Z4: The Indian cricket team players have become true gearheads and are adding multiple luxury sports cars and SUVs to their garages. Yuzvendra Chahal, a popular leg-spin bowler, has recently bought a new luxury convertible sports car. Chahal has added a new BMW Z4 Roadster, finished in Thunder Night Metallic paint shade. It is priced at around ₹1 crore, and the Z4, being a two-door convertible, is famous for its powerful performance, rear-wheel-drive setup and soft-top roof. He recently shared images on multiple social media platforms of himself taking delivery of his new BMW Z4 car with his parents.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BMW Z4 Roadster:

BMW Z4 Price

The price of the BMW Z4 is ₹1.04 crore (on-road, Noida) for the M40i variant, and it is also available in an M40i Pulse Impulse variant.

BMW Z4 Exteriors

The exterior design of the BMW Z4 is sporty and aerodynamic. The front comes with a kidney-shaped grille that opens and closes for better air intake, there are LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs, and you can opt for adaptive LED headlamps as an optional extra. On the side, it runs on 19-inch alloy wheels, which have a sporty look, and you can opt for 20-inch wheels as well. Since it is a two-door convertible car, the soft top can be opened or closed electronically in 10 seconds.

BMW Z4 Interiors

The interiors of the BMW Z4 are luxurious and sporty. The dashboard is tilted towards the driver, and there are various controls for multiple functions. Chahal’s Z4 features an all-black interior and has contrast stitching.

BMW Z4 Features

Talking about features, the BMW Z4 has a long list on offer. Some of the common features on offer are dual-zone climate control, driving modes, ambient lighting, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electronic parking brake, and others. However, as an option, you can choose a heads-up display, adaptive cruise control, and others.

BMW Z4 Engine