Adani Gas Ltd Announces Operational And Financial Performance- EBITDA Up By 11%

Quick links:
image: ATGL
Adani Total Gas Ltd (“ATGL”), India’s leading City Gas Distribution company, announced today its operational and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31st March 2023. “ATGL has shown resilience and delivered a good all-round performance both on physical infrastructure and financial front despite high gas prices throughout the year. The fast-track development of steel pipeline and CNG stations has helped in creating natural gas ecosystem in geographical areas where we are present and will now help in connecting PNG consumers going forward. To provide wider energy offerings to consumers, ATGL, through its SPVs have forayed into E-mobility and Bio-. This SPVs, in next 12-18 months will be creating over 3000 EV charging points and build one of the India’s largest Biogas plant in Uttar Pradesh, whose work is in full swing.” said Mr. Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas. “ATGL appreciates the Government of India’s decision on approving the ceiling and floor price on domestic gas, which will ensure stability in domestic gas price. Further, ATGL has passed on the benefit to the end consumers. We are confident that this, coupled with the softening of RLNG prices, will drive increased demand across both PNG and CNG segments and ATGL will play pivotal role in achieving government vision in moving towards gas-based economy.”
Adani Total Gas Ltd is India’s leading private player in developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to Industrial, Commercial, Domestic (residential) customers and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transport sector. Given its gas distribution, ATGL is authorised in 33 Geographical Areas and plays a significant role in the nation’s efforts to enhance the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Of the 52 GAs, 33 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Further, ATGL has formed 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATEBL) for its E-Mobility and Biomass Business respectively.