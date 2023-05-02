Adani Gas Ltd Announces Operational And Financial Performance- EBITDA Up By 11%

Adani Total Gas Ltd (“ATGL”), India’s leading City Gas Distribution company, announced today its operational and financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31st March 2023. “ATGL has shown resilience and delivered a good all-round performance both on physical infrastructure and financial front despite high gas prices throughout the year. The fast-track development of steel pipeline and CNG stations has helped in creating natural gas ecosystem in geographical areas where we are present and will now help in connecting PNG consumers going forward. To provide wider energy offerings to consumers, ATGL, through its SPVs have forayed into E-mobility and Bio-. This SPVs, in next 12-18 months will be creating over 3000 EV charging points and build one of the India’s largest Biogas plant in Uttar Pradesh, whose work is in full swing.” said Mr. Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of Adani Total Gas. “ATGL appreciates the Government of India’s decision on approving the ceiling and floor price on domestic gas, which will ensure stability in domestic gas price. Further, ATGL has passed on the benefit to the end consumers. We are confident that this, coupled with the softening of RLNG prices, will drive increased demand across both PNG and CNG segments and ATGL will play pivotal role in achieving government vision in moving towards gas-based economy.”





Results Commentary FY23 (Y-o-Y)

CNG Volume has increased by 28% Y-o-Y on account of network expansion of CNG stations. 

PNG Volume decreased by 13% Y-o-Y due to lesser offtake of gas largely by Industrial consumers owing to high PNG prices resulting from higher gas cost.

Increase of Revenue by 46% on account of higher volume coupled with increase in sales price

Cost of gas increased by 62% majorly on account of replacement of APM price with UBP price for CNG and Domestic PNG. However UBP price gas shortfall was reduced and there was also increase in R-LNG price which is procured for Industrial and Commercial segment.

In spite of high gas prices, ATGL has been taking a calibrated approach in maintaining balanced pricing strategy and despite passing on high gas prices to its consumer, EBITDA has grown by 11% Y-o-Y.

LNG price indices have significantly lowered which will help in growing demand for both CNG and PNG segments.

Capital & Leverage Position:

ATGL has a Healthy Balance Sheet with

Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.47x

Net Debt to EBITDA is at 1.11x

Other Key Developments:

Government of India has taken the initiative to review the APM price formula and approved for putting ceiling and floor on APM price at 6.5 $/MMBTU and 4 $/MMBTU respectively. This change was w.e.f. 8th April 2023

Post 2 years nominal increase of 0.25 $/MMBTU will be applied on floor and ceiling price.

About Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas Ltd is India’s leading private player in developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to Industrial, Commercial, Domestic (residential) customers and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transport sector. Given its gas distribution, ATGL is authorised in 33 Geographical Areas and plays a significant role in the nation’s efforts to enhance the share of natural gas in its energy mix. Of the 52 GAs, 33 are owned by ATGL and the balance 19 GAs are owned by Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Total Gas Limited and Indian Oil Corporation Limited. Further, ATGL has formed 2 wholly owned subsidiaries namely Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEEL) and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd (ATEBL) for its E-Mobility and Biomass Business respectively.