Adani Wilmar IPO Day 1 Subscription Status: Check GMP, Price Band & More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar was subscribed 57% on the first day of subscription on Thursday, as of 5 pm. The FMCG giant, which has set a price band of Rs 218-Rs 230, will remain open for subscription till January 31.

According to the data. Institutional investors have subscribed 30% of the portion reserved for them, Non-institutional investors subscribed 54% and retail investors 96%. The portion reserved for employees and shareholders has been subscribed 5% and 10%, respectively.

The company plans to raise Rs 3,600 crore from the IPO to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions. 50% of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors and 35% for retail investors.

Adani Wilmar IPO price, lot size, GMP, subscription status, share allotment and all key details

IPO date: January 27-January 31

The price band of Adani Wilmar IPO: Rs 218-Rs 230 per share

Lot size: The investor can bid for a minimum of 65 equity shares and in multiples thereafter

IPO size: Rs 3,600 crore

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment date: Likely on February 3

Adani Wilmar IPO listing date: Likely February 8 on BSE and NSE

Adani Wilmar GMP: According to reports, the shares of Adani Wilmar were available at a premium of Rs 44 in the grey market.

The IPO of Adani Wilmar, which promotes its edible oils and food products under the Fortune brand, comprises the only fresh issue of equity shares. There will not be any secondary offering. The company's CEO and Managing Director Angshu Mallick had said that the FMCG giant will focus on increasing its market share in the edible oil segment and grow food business.

Apart from cooking oil, Adami Wilmar sells food products like sugar, rice and wheat flour. It also sells non-food products like sanitisers, handwash and soap. Currently, Adani group has six companies listed on the domestic bourses. Apart from Adani Enterprises, other listed ones are Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.