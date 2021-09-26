Aditya Birla AMC IPO To Open Next Week: Check Opening Date, Price, GMP & Important Details

This week, Aditya Birla AMC's Initial Public Offering (IPO) will go live for the public. The subscription window will be open between September 29 and October 1. The company has set a price band of Rs 695-Rs 712 per equity share. Through IPO, the Asset Management Company is targeting to raise over Rs 2,768 crore.

The public offering is completely an OFS (Offer for Sale). The promoters - Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) - will disinvest their entire stake in the company. In the Aditya Birla AMC, also known as Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aditya Birla Capital holds a 51% stake and the remaining 49% is held by Sun Life AMC. Know Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP, issue date, price band and more.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO Review: All You Need to Know

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO date: The initial public offering will open for subscription between September 29 and October 1.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO price band: The asset management firm has filed a price band of Rs 695-Rs 712. The company is targeting to raise Rs 2,768 crore through IPO.

Lot size of Aditya Birla AMC: An investor can bid for a minimum of one lot i.e 20 shares and a maximum of 280 shares.

Aditya Birla IPO share allotment: The basis of allotment will likely take place on October 6 and refunds will be initiated on October 7. The shares will be credited to the Demat account on October 8.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO listing: The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO initial public offering is likely to list on Indian bourses- National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) on October 11, 2021.

Aditya Birla AMC IPO GMP: The Grey Market Premium of Aditya Birla AMC on Sunday is 60. The GMP suggests that the IPO will open on bourses at a premium of around Rs 60.

About Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) is a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investment. It is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutal Fund. "Having total domestic assets under management (AUM) of over to Rs.2.6 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. ABSLMF is one of the leading Fund Houses in India based on domestic average AUM as published by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI)," according to its website.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, which has a presence across more than 280 locations, has various other business lines such as Real Estate Investments, Portfolio Management Services and Alternative investment funds.

Image: PTI/Pixabay