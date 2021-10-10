Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO Listing Date On BSE & NSE: Listing On Oct 11, Check GMP

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO is likely to make its debut on Indian exchanges - BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) on Monday, October 11. The public issue went live on September 29 and concluded on October 1. The Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO received bids for around 14.60 crore equity shares against the issue size of 2.78 crore shares.

The share allotment was finalised on Wednesday, October 6 and the refunds were initiated on the next day. The price band has been fixed at Rs 695-712 per share. The portion reserved for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.34 times. The shares set aside for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) were booked 10.36 times and 4.39 times respectively.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO listing GMP

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Aditya Birla AMC IPO was around Rs 27 on Saturday. The pricing in the unofficial markets suggests that the IPO can list at a premium of Rs 15 to Rs 35 on debut on bourses. Aditya Birla AMC raised Rs 2,768 crore through its IPO which was an OFS (Offer for Sale) by promoters Sun Life AMC and Aditya Birla Capital. The firm will not get any proceeds from the OFS.

Meanwhile, if you haven't checked your Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO share allotment status, you can visit BSE's official website- www.bseindia.com and confirm the status. Allotment status can also be checked on KFin Technologies' website- ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx.

About Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC

Formerly known as Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company Ltd (ABSLAMC) is an investment managing company registered under SEBI. It looks after the investment of Aditya Birla Mutual Fund. "Having total domestic assets under management (AUM) of over to Rs.2.6 lakh crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. ABSLAMC is one of the leading Fund Houses in India based on domestic average AUM as published by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI)," the company said on its website. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is present in more than 280 locations across the country.

Image: PTI