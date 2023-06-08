Air India Flight From Delhi Lands Safely In San Francisco After Making Emergency Landing

Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco after making an emergency landing in Magadan, Russia due to a technical glitch.

"Flight AI173D landed safely in San Francisco (SFO) at 12:07 AM on 08 June 2023. All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support", said a press release from Air India.

"Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities, our staff and partners involved in supporting our endeavour to bring our passengers to SFO as soon as possible and in providing them care while they waited in Magadan, Russia," it added.

The San Francisco-bound flight carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members was diverted to Russia on June 6 after developing a technical issue in one of its engines.

A ferry flight with essentials departed from Mumbai to Magadan for the stranded passengers earlier on Wednesday to cater to all the passengers on the onward flight from Magadan to San Francisco.

"Our ferry flight AI195 from Mumbai (BOM) to Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at GDX at 0630 Hours (local time) on 08 June 2023," said Air India in a statement.

"An Air India team are on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at Magadan may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food to cater to all passengers on the onward flight scheduled from Magadan to San Francisco. The aircraft operating the ferry flight will take all passengers and crew onward to San Francisco on 08 June 2023," it added.

The airline had earlier confirmed on Wednesday morning that all passengers were being housed in makeshift accommodation in Magadan after trying to accommodate passengers in local hotels with the help of local government authorities, due to the infrastructural limitations around the airport in Magadan.

“As we do not have any Air India staff based in the remote town of Magadan or Russia, all ground support being provided to the passengers is the best possible in this unusual circumstance through our round-the-clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, Ministry of External Affairs (Government of India), local ground handlers, and the Russian authorities," said an earlier statement from the airline.