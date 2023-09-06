Allana Group Partners With AmpIn Energy For 4.5 MW Solar Power Supply In Aligarh

AmpIn Energy Transition announced on Wednesday its partnership with the Allana Group to provide 4.5 MW of solar power to their Aligarh plant. This power supply agreement will significantly increase the utilisation of renewable energy, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of the total energy mix at the Aligarh facility in Uttar Pradesh, according to AmpIn Energy Transition.

The solar power will be sourced from AmpIn Energy Transition's Mishrikh Solar Project, which boasts a capacity of 30 MW.

Ajay Mittal, Director (Engineering, Services & Projects) at Allana Group, stated, "With this 4.5 MWp Solar Power agreement, we will be elevating our Renewable Energy (RE) utilisation to around 50 per cent of our total energy consumption at our Aligarh Plant."

Pinaki Bhattacharyya, CEO and MD of AmpIn Energy Transition, emphasised the company's commitment to assisting its customers in achieving 100 per cent renewable energy adoption while reaping significant economic and environmental benefits.

Rooftop solar installation increased by 3.2 per cent in H1 2023

According to Mercom India, rooftop solar installations in India saw a 3.2 per cent increase, totalling 872 megawatts (MW) during the January-June 2023 period.

During the first half of 2022 (H1 2022), India added 845 MW of rooftop solar capacity, the research firm reported.

The cumulative rooftop solar capacity in India reached 9.6 gigawatts (GW) by the end of June 2023, as stated in the 'Mercom India Rooftop Solar Market Report.'

Priya Sanjay, Managing Director of Mercom India said, “The downward trajectory of costs began in the quarter, and to see the tangible impact of this shift will require time. Effects of the cost reduction are anticipated to manifest more prominently in the upcoming quarters.”

(With PTI inputs)