Amazon India Eliminates Single-use Plastics In Its Packaging Across India

In response to PM Modi's clarion call for eliminating single-use plastics by 2022, e-commerce giant Amazon revealed that they had eliminated all single-use plastic in its packaging across its centres in India. Amazon added that in place of single-use plastics it would use bubble wraps, air pillows or paper cushions for its packaging. Along with this, the retail giant has also replaced duct tapes with bio-degradable options.

"We have successfully eliminated single-use plastic in all our fulfillment centers a 100%," Akhil Saxena, vice-president of customer fulfillment for the APAC, LATAM and Middle East and North Africa regions, said in an interview.

Amazon had last year pledged to do away with single-use plastic in its packaging by June 2020. The company had been under massive flak for its impudent use of plastics in its packaging and shipments. Akhil Saxena expressed his pride in achieving the target saying that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had managed to achieve their pledge of elimination of single-use plastics.

NGT lashes out at Amazon

Recently the National Green Tribunal had lashed out at the e-commerce giant directing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to inform it about the steps taken against Amazon for non-compliance of plastic waste management rules.

"The e-commerce companies are covered under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. But due to a lack of monitoring and implementation, the respondents continue to use excessive amounts of plastic in wrapping and packaging their sold items," the plea in the NGT said.

Amazon is yet to submit complete documents regarding their responsibility under the plastic waste management rules and confirmation of the quantity of plastic consumption, as per the NGT.

