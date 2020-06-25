'Vulnerable Jeff Bezos': 'Angrezi Medium' actor Tillotama Shome 'disappointed' with Amazon

Tillotama Shome was disappointed with Amazon over her difficulty in ordering filters for a mask, specially designed for elders, for her parent. The actor took to Twitter to express her displeasure not just for not receiving the product, but also about being made to wait three months before being asked to cancel the order. The Angrezi Medium star slammed the company for not prioritising the elderly and even tagged the founder-CEO Jeff Bezos and called him ‘vulnerable’.

Tillotama had first tweeted her grievance on Monday and wrote that she had received a response only after writing on the microblogging platform. She added that she had no option but to explain it to her parent, who was counting on the product.

After waiting for 3 months @amazonIN @AmazonHelp has asked me to cancel the order. I recieved a response only because I took to @Twitter .Your priority is clearly NOT the elderly and the vulnerable @JeffBezos .I will just explain it my parent who was counting on it. Disappointed. — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) June 25, 2020

The company’s customer service did express their regret and hoped to serve better next time, but Tillotama was not pleased. She could not even cancel the order as she did not receive the e-mail, on which one needed to reply to cancel the order. Later, the actor claimed that her email could also not be delivered.

We regret the situation your family had to go through. We'll ensure to serve you in a better way, in the coming days. ^CB — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) June 25, 2020

Regret aside, kindly explain how I can 'cancel my order by replying to the sellers email' when I have received no email from the seller? — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) June 25, 2020

Please respond to our e-mail. Let us guide you. ^CB — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) June 25, 2020

I am waiting for YOUR response!This is what I received- Instead of a reply, another email saying, my email could not be delivered to your customer service. WHAT is going on?? pic.twitter.com/S3ryJVVRF0 — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) June 25, 2020

Tillotama had tweeted on Monday that she had been making calls for the order, placed on March 23, and was told that it was finally arriving on 18th of this month. She added that there was no call option for her to raise a grievance, and hence she wrote on twitter. Konkona Sensharma too had tweeted for her A Death in the Gunj actor then.

@amazonIN on 23rdMarch I ordered filters for a mask for my parent battling cancer (elderly and vulnerable).On my nth call,was told it would arrive on the18th. Now the call option has been removed for that order. This is URGENT.pls get in touch with me.I've waited for 3 months. pic.twitter.com/XZ8B2cBSRS — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Tillotama’s Angrezi Medium, starring late Irrfan Khan, was one of the last films to hit the theatres before the pandemic. While the collections were hampered, the movie received love upon its release on a streaming platform. She recently featured in the film Chintu Ka Birthday.

