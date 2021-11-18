Amazon Issues Statement On 'Marijuana Smuggling' Case Investigation; Gathering Information

Days after the case of marijuana smuggling through Amazon came to light, the e-commerce firm on Thursday extended its commitment to the investigation and assured full co-operation to Law Enforcement agencies. On November 12, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested two men at a roadside eatery in Bhind district with 20 kg of marijuana. During interrogation, the duo is believed to have told the police that they used Amazon to smuggle marijuana.

"Amazon. in officials have held several rounds of discussions with the MP Police since the issue was first notified to us. We are in the process of gathering relevant information, as requested by the local investigating authorities, and are well on course to submit them within the stipulated deadline," Amazon said in a statement.

Marijuana smuggled through Amazon

"On a tip-off, we arrested Kallu Pawaiya (30) and Dhaba owner Brijendra Tomar (35) from Bhind Gwalior Road on November 12 and recovered 20 kilograms of marijuana," Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told the media.

The SP further informed that Kallu used to source the marijuana from Vishakhapatnam through 'a reputed international e-commerce firm' to Gwalior, Bhopal, Kota, Agra and other areas of the country. Brijendra helped him in the business.

"Kallu ran his company under a fake name with PAN and GST number etc. The e-commerce firm got 66.66% of profit from the illicit business," Manoj Kumar Singh said, adding that the police team was collecting evidence to prosecute e-commerce company (Amazon) under section 29 (part of criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

(With PTI inputs)