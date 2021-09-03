Ami Organics IPO Closes Today: Oversubscribed 34 Times, Check GMP, Allotment Date Here

The Ami Organics IPO was launched on September 1, 2021, and today, i.e. September 3, 2021, is the last day for bidding to it. The initial public offering of Ami Organics was subscribed by over 3.90 times on September 2, receiving over 2.55 crore bids for a total number of 65,42,342 equity shares. Surprisingly, Ami Organics IPO was subscribed over 33.55 times on the final day of bidding as of 3 p.m. on September 3, which indicates that it must have received over 21 crore bids for the available shares.

Ami Organics IPO subscription status

As stated earlier, the Ami Organics IPO has received over 21 crore bids against 65 lakh shares. Out of the massive number of bids, retail investors have oversubscribed the IPO 11.63 times the number of allocated slots. Interestingly, non-institutional investors subscribed 76.07 times, while qualified institutional buyers bid for over 40 times the reserved number of shares. Ami Organics plans to raise Rs. 570 crore through the initial public offering. As mentioned earlier, the IPO was oversubscribed 33 times.

Ami Organics IPO grey market price

A day before launching the IPO, Ami Organics raise about Rs. 171 crore from anchor investors such as UTI healthcare Fund, Kuber India Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Healthcare Fund. The Ami Organics IPO offered a lot of 24 shares worth Rs. 14,472. Ami organics IPO grey market price consists of GPM of Rs. 110-150, as reported by various websites. The Ami Organics APO grey market premium shot up to 150% ahead of the official launch. According to MoneyControl, a premium of Rs. 105-110 causes an increase in the upper band price of IMO Organics equity share, which was decided to be Rs. 610, and went up to Rs. 720 per share.

Ami Organics allotment date

The company has a diversified and strong portfolio of over 450 pharmaceutical intermediaries. It is one of the most important manufacturers of PIs such as Rivaroxaban, Nintedanib, Entacapone, Trazodone, and Dolutegravir. The total issue size of AMI Organics IPO is close to Rs. 570 crores. While the IPO was listed from September 1, 2021, the Ami Organics allotment date is said to be September 8, followed by a refund initiation on September 9 and a stock exchange listing in the second week of September.