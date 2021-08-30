Ami Organics IPO To Open On Sep 1: Check Issue Price, GMP, Price Band & Key Details

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the speciality chemicals company Ami Organics will go live for subscription on Wednesday, September 1. The IPO will be available for bidding till September 3. The anchor portion, if any, will be available on August 31. Ahead of the Ami Organics, here are key details you should know such as Ami Organics GMP, share price and Ami Organics allotment date.

Ami Organics IPO: Things you should know

Ami Organics IPO Date: Ami Organics's initial public offering will be open for bidding between September 1- September 3.

Ami Organics IPO size: The public offering comprises Rs 200 crore fresh issue and an OFS (Offer for Sale) up to 60,59,600 equity shares by existing investors such as Parul Chetankumar Vaghasia, Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia and others.

Ami Organics IPO price band and lot size: The speciality chemicals manufacturer has set a price band at Rs 603-610 per equity share. The investor can bid for a minimum of one lot, which is 24 equity shares. At maximum, retail investors can bid for 13 lots.

Ami Organics GMP: In the grey market, Ami Organics was listed at Rs 50, which is down from Sunday's GMP of 68.

Ami Organics allotment date: The basis of Ami Organics share allotment is likely to take place on September 8.

Ami Organics listing date: The IPO will be listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It is likely to happen on September 14.

About Ami Organics:

The Gujarat-based speciality chemical maker plans to generate 570 from its public offering. The funds will be used for repaying debts, and expansion of business. The company manufactures intermediates for generic AIPs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) such as Nintedanib, Dolutegravir, Entacapone, Rivaroxaban and Trazodone.

"Recently Ami Organics has acquired two manufacturing facilities of Gujarat Organics Limited situated at Ankleshwar and Jaghadia to strengthen & enhance its speciality and fine chemical portfolio to enter Agrochemical, Cosmetics & Polymer Industry," the company informed in its website.

Besides Ami Organics, initial public offerings of Vijaya Diagnostics, Penna Cement and Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd are likely to be launched in September.