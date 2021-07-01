Amul Hikes Milk Price By Rs 2 Per Litre From July 1: Check Rates In Your City

On Wednesday, June 30, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federations (GCMMF) announced a price hike of packaged Amul milk by Rs 2 per litre. The price hike is imposed on all the Amul milk brands including Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk. There was no hike implemented for the past 1.5years.

The revised price will be in effect in Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad and Saurashtra in Gujarat from July 1.

Reason for Amul Milk price hike

The Amul milk prices are hiked due to the increased cost of input.

In a statement, GCMMF said that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a 4 per cent hike in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) which is much lower than average food inflation.

GCMMF stated, “In the last 1.5 years, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category. Since then, due to the rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, the overall cost of operation has increased".

GCMMF further informed, “Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 per cent over the previous year".

RS Sodhi, Managing Director, GCMMF, which markets Amul brand of milk and dairy products, said, "Prices of Amul milk will be increased by ₹2 per litre across India from July 1. The new prices will be applicable on all Amul milk brands like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, T-special, as well on cow and buffalo milk".

Sodhi said that due to the rise in food inflation, the hike in the milk price became necessary. He added, "Additionally, the cost for packaging has gone up by 30 to 40 per cent, the transportation cost by 30 per cent, and the energy cost by 30 per cent, which led to the increase in the input cost".

Earlier price rise of Amul milk

In December 2019, Amul milk prices were raised by Rs 3/litre in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

According to reports, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amul's business grew rapidly due high consumption of milk products during the period. Reports stated that in April 2020, every day nearly 255 to 260 litres of Amul milk were sold.

(Image credit: PTI)