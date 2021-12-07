Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is quite active on social media and is known for sharing motivational, innovative and heartwarming posts. Sridhar Vembu, Zoho CEO took to Twitter to share his feedback after driving an electric rickshaw manufactured by Mahindra. Praising the electric vehicle, Vembu called it a "practical commute vehicle", however, he also shared some suggestions to Mahindra Chairman regarding the electric autos.

Anand Mahindra responded to Sridhar Vembu’s tweet with “delight”. He further informed that he has been expressing for the last few years that 3-wheelers will help India to reach the EV-tipping point before four-wheelers. In another tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote, “At global fora including Davos ‘19 I’ve said that futuristically styled, ‘cool’ e-tuktuks (3W) could well be the preferred mode of commuting in western city-centres. Our design head @BosePratap is already on the job. So pleased you’re a brand ambassador for this movement!”

Sridhar Vembu shares his feedback about driving electric auto

On Monday, 6 December, Vembu took to Twitter to inform that he had purchased Mahindra Treo electric auto. He further revealed he carried out the test drive in his village in Tamil Nadu in order to check its "durability" and "capability". In a series of tweets, Vembu mentioned, "1/ Yesterday I got my new @MahindraElctrc Treo electric auto. This one is a serious upgrade - capable of 55 km/hour speed and a range of 125 km on a full charge. That makes it a practical commute vehicle and I love driving it around!"

Sridhar Vembu appreciated the design of the electric rickshaw manufactured by Mahindra and said that the villagers are impressed with the "cool" design of the electric auto. Furthermore, he revealed that villagers asked him where they could get one. He also urged Mahindra to decrease the price to make it more affordable. He even suggested Mahindra Chairman to introduce a variety of designs and colours on the electric auto line.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@SVEMBU