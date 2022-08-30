Anand Mahindra Hails First Look Of 'Lalbaugcha Raja'; Describes It As 'soul Of Mumbai'

Soon after the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal on Monday unveiled the first glimpse of the 14-foot-tall Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared the video of the famous sculpture on his Twitter handle. He also noted that nothing expresses the heart and soul of Mumbai better than the "Lalbaugcha Raja" which was created back in 1934. The idol gives darsan to the devotees for 11 days during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Sharing the video of the unveiling of the Ganesh idol on Twitter, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote, "Nothing expresses the heart and soul of Mumbai better than Lalbaugcha Raja… Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled in Mumbai on Monday, August 29. The famous Lalbaugcha Raja, also known as the ‘King of Lalbaug’, is located in Putlabai Chawl and is one of the most visited Ganesh idol in the city. Every year, lakhs of devotees pay a visit to the idol and huge celebrations are held in the area.

First look of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, unveiled the first glimpse of the idol on Monday ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival that is falling on August 31 this year. The Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the oldest and the most popular Ganesh idol in the city of Mumbai that attracts hundreds and thousands of devotees including celebrities.

This year's theme for the pandal is based on the Ayodhya Ram temple. Nitin Chandrakant Desai, the famous director has reportedly given shape to the pandal decorations. Notably, the Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganpati idol at its pandal in Central Mumbai since 1934. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is after two years that the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Mandal would celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in its entire glory.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival will start on August 31 and will end on September 9. The state of Maharastra celebrates the festival with much fervour and joy. The festival also brings equal joy in other states of the country as well with people installing Lord Ganesha idols in their homes on the first day of the festival in the belief that it would bring luck and happiness.