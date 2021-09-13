Anand Mahindra's Post About Children Playing Cricket Makes People Miss Life Before COVID

Anand Mahindra recently posted an old picture of some kids in a village watching a television screen, with a voice-over of commentary along with the noise of the fans. As the kids are enacting a cricket game, we can see the bowler bowling the ball and the batsmen sending the incoming delivery out of the field. However, the ball is caught by the kids sitting in front of the TV as the ball comes from within the screen. After a few moments, one of the kids tasked with fielding comes near the screen and asks for the ball back.

An old video. But it reminded me today of how the pandemic has forced us to put a ‘Screen’ in front of every activity. I want to crawl through that screen and experience the “real” thing again… pic.twitter.com/FjvxUsv7Gm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 12, 2021

As one must have already imagined, the television was not telecasting a real game and it was just a hollow screen with kids playing behind the screen. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra regularly tweets such extraordinary content, which treats the mind of his followers. There was no information regarding where the video was from or who shot the video, however, it gave us a glimpse of how life was before the pandemic. Mahindra posted the video with a caption saying, “An old video. But it reminded me today of how the pandemic has forced us to put a ‘Screen’ in front of every activity. I want to crawl through that screen and experience the “real” thing again.” It was a strong message, probably in the mind of every single person since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Each one of us wants to desperately leave our homes and venture out, given that it is safe. Even though several countries have opened up across the world, there have been consequences. A prime example would be the UK and the USA. Both the countries have fully reopened, it has been at the cost of an increase in the number of cases.

Anand Mahindra shared the video on Sunday, September 12 and since then, the video has been viewed more than 1.2 lakh times along with more than ten thousand likes. Several people shared the exact same thought as him after watching the video that they are tired of watching events at home that too, with little to no live audience. Even though there are bigger issues at hand, such joys of life are being missed by many.

Check out some reactions of the viewers

