Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Share Allotment: Here's How To Check Application Status

Image Credit: PTI
The Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was closed last week. The initial public offering was subscribed 17.20 times, and the share allotment of the IPO will be likely done by tonight or Thursday, August 19, 2021. The grey market premium (GMP) of Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was Rs 35 last week. If you have bid for the Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO, you can check the IPO allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.
The company's IPO received bids for 94,82,42,442 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer. The retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.35 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 32.41 times and the non-institutional investors 33.41 times. The company had set the Rs 346-353 price band.
Aptus Value Housing Finance is one of the leading housing finance companies in the southern part of India. It offers home loans and mainly targets first-time homebuyers in middle and low-income groups.
"Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is a Home Loan Company. Aptus has been formed to primarily address the housing finance needs of self-employed, Low and Middle-Income Families primarily from semi-urban and rural areas. Despite the vibrant growth of the housing finance sector especially over the past few years, India still has one of the most severe housing shortages today. The majority of India’s population and especially the self-employed lower and middle-income customers from rural and semi-urban areas lack access to housing finance," according to its website.