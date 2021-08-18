Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Share Allotment: Here's How To Check Application Status

The Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was closed last week. The initial public offering was subscribed 17.20 times, and the share allotment of the IPO will be likely done by tonight or Thursday, August 19, 2021. The grey market premium (GMP) of Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO was Rs 35 last week. If you have bid for the Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO, you can check the IPO allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO share allotment status

The company's IPO received bids for 94,82,42,442 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer. The retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.35 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) was subscribed 32.41 times and the non-institutional investors 33.41 times. The company had set the Rs 346-353 price band.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO share allotment status: How To Check Allotment Status Via BSE

Visit the BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue type (equity or debt)

Click on the “Equity” option.

Select the Issue name i.e. Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO.

Fill in the Application number and PAN number.

Tick the “I am not Robot” option.

Click on the search button.

The allotment status will appear on the screen.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO: Important dates

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO Refund date: August 20

Demat transfer date of shares: August 22

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO listing date: Likely on August 24

About Aptus Value Housing Finance

Aptus Value Housing Finance is one of the leading housing finance companies in the southern part of India. It offers home loans and mainly targets first-time homebuyers in middle and low-income groups.

"Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd is a Home Loan Company. Aptus has been formed to primarily address the housing finance needs of self-employed, Low and Middle-Income Families primarily from semi-urban and rural areas. Despite the vibrant growth of the housing finance sector especially over the past few years, India still has one of the most severe housing shortages today. The majority of India’s population and especially the self-employed lower and middle-income customers from rural and semi-urban areas lack access to housing finance," according to its website.

