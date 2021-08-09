Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO To Open On Aug 10: Check Issue Price, GMP & Other Details

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO (Initial Public Offering) will go live for subscription on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO can be subscribed till Thursday, August 12. The retail focus housing finance company will make a debut at a time when several other newcomers, including Zomato, are performing well in the Indian Capital Market. After its launch,

Aptus Value Housing Finance will become the 38th IPO to be launched in 2021. Here are key points, including Aptus Value Housing Finance Share price, you should know before the IPO.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO: Things you should know

Aptus Value Housing FinanceIPO opening date: The public issue will open on Tuesday, August 10 and will remain live till Thursday, August 12.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO size: The housing finance company plans to raise Rs 2,780.05 crore from the IPO, of which, Rs 500 crore consists fresh issue and 6,45,90,695 equity shares OFS (Offer for Sale) by existing shareholders including promoter Padma Anandan and investors JIH II LLC, Madison India Opportunities IV, Aravali Investment Holdings and GHIOF Mauritius.

Aptus Housing Finance Price Band and lot size: The IPO price band has been set up at Rs 346-353 per equity share. A single lot comprises 42 equity shares and a bidder can apply for a maximum of 13 lots.

Aptus Value Housing Finance GMP: Currently, there is no update of the grey market price of Aptus Value Housing Finance. However, this could change after the company opens for subscription

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO allotment date: The share allotment of the finance company is likely to take place on August 18, 2021.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO allotment date: The issue may list on August 24, 2021.

About Company

Aptus Value Housing Finance majorly serves low and middle-income groups in the rural and semi-urban markets. In south India, it is one of the largest housing finance companies. The finance company basically targets first time home buyers.