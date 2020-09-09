After 119 Years, Royal Enfield's First Plant Outside India Inaugurated In Argentina

Argentina President Alberto Fernández on Tuesday, September 8, inaugurated the new plant of Royal Enfield motorcycles in the capital Buenos Aires. The launch of the new plant marks the first time in 119 years that Royal Enfield bikes will be manufactured outside their own plants in India, Indian Embassy in Argentina said in its statement.

Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India- Argentina who was present at the launch of the manufacturing plant expressed his gratitude to President Fernández and said 'India is committed to deepening its strategic relationship' with the country.

President @alferdez inaugurated the new plant of @royalenfield motorcycles in Province of Buenos Aires. This marks the first time in 119 years that Royal Enfield bikes are manufactured outside their own plants in India@pmoindia @meaindia @dineshbhatia pic.twitter.com/ghEO9EBBuD — India In Argentina (@Indembarg) September 8, 2020

Royal Enfield opens dealership in Argentina

Two years back Royal Enfield had announced its entry into Argentina, the second biggest motorcycle market in Latin America. Indian motorcycle icon launched its first flagship store in the heart of Buenos Aires at Avenida Del Libertador 3344, Vicente Lopez and commenced its full operation, including after-sales, spares and service.

About Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield is an Indian motorcycle manufacturing brand with the tag of the 'oldest global motorcycle brand' in continuous production, and is manufactured in factories in Chennai, India. Royal Enfield is licensed from the indigenous Indian Madras Motors and it is a subsidiary of Eicher Motors Limited, an Indian automaker. The automaker company makes the Royal Enfield Bullet and different single-cylinder and twin-cylinder motorcycles. Royal Enfield first produced in 1901, is the oldest motorcycle brand in the world still in production, with the Bullet model enjoying the longest motorcycle production run of all time.

