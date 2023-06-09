Artificial Intelligence Could Create These 8 New Jobs; Here's How You Can Stay Prepared

Quick links:
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. During the meeting, held at the Digital India Dialogues event in IIT Delhi, Altman expressed his appreciation for PM Modi's enthusiasm and thoughtful approach to AI. The discussions revolved around the potential implementation of AI in various sectors of the Indian economy.
As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to advance, new job opportunities are set to emerge across a wide range of industries. These roles will require a unique blend of technical expertise, creative thinking, and strategic skills.
These professionals will be in charge of training generative AI systems to recognise patterns and produce results that are in line with predetermined objectives. Their expertise will be essential in refining AI models and improving their performance.
The main responsibility of these professionals will be to ensure ethical and responsible development and application of generative AI systems. They will play a crucial role in addressing ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and bias mitigation.
Managers will be required to oversee the seamless operation and integration of AI systems when they are integrated into various workflows. These managers will make sure that generative AI systems function effectively and are seamlessly incorporated into business procedures.
For training and developing generative AI systems, substantial data sets that have been labelled and tagged will be essential. Experts in data annotation will play a vital role in creating high-quality training datasets, enabling AI models to learn and make accurate predictions.
These experts will be responsible for designing intuitive and user-friendly interfaces for easy interaction with AI systems. They will focus on developing streamlined interactions that facilitate productive human-AI system collaboration.
Professionals skilled at selling and promoting AI technologies will be in high demand due to the growing demand for AI solutions. The value of AI will be explained to businesses by AI sales specialists, who will also help them implement effective AI solutions.
These managers will be involved in the end-to-end development and management of generative AI products. They will oversee the ideation, design, development, and successful launch of AI-driven products and services.
Prompt engineering is a specialised role that has emerged alongside the development of generative AI technology. Prompt engineers will be responsible for designing and refining the inputs or prompts used to generate text or other outputs from AI models.
As AI continues to reshape industries, individuals must prepare themselves for the changing job landscape by acquiring the necessary skills and embracing the opportunities that AI brings.