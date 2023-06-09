Artificial Intelligence Could Create These 8 New Jobs; Here's How You Can Stay Prepared

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India. During the meeting, held at the Digital India Dialogues event in IIT Delhi, Altman expressed his appreciation for PM Modi's enthusiasm and thoughtful approach to AI. The discussions revolved around the potential implementation of AI in various sectors of the Indian economy.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to advance, new job opportunities are set to emerge across a wide range of industries. These roles will require a unique blend of technical expertise, creative thinking, and strategic skills.

New jobs most likely to emerge in the age of AI:



AI Trainers:

These professionals will be in charge of training generative AI systems to recognise patterns and produce results that are in line with predetermined objectives. Their expertise will be essential in refining AI models and improving their performance.

AI Ethics Experts:

The main responsibility of these professionals will be to ensure ethical and responsible development and application of generative AI systems. They will play a crucial role in addressing ethical considerations, privacy concerns, and bias mitigation.

AI System Managers:

Managers will be required to oversee the seamless operation and integration of AI systems when they are integrated into various workflows. These managers will make sure that generative AI systems function effectively and are seamlessly incorporated into business procedures.



Data Annotation Specialists:

For training and developing generative AI systems, substantial data sets that have been labelled and tagged will be essential. Experts in data annotation will play a vital role in creating high-quality training datasets, enabling AI models to learn and make accurate predictions.

Human-AI Interaction Specialists:

These experts will be responsible for designing intuitive and user-friendly interfaces for easy interaction with AI systems. They will focus on developing streamlined interactions that facilitate productive human-AI system collaboration.

AI Sales Specialists:

Professionals skilled at selling and promoting AI technologies will be in high demand due to the growing demand for AI solutions. The value of AI will be explained to businesses by AI sales specialists, who will also help them implement effective AI solutions.

AI Product Managers:

These managers will be involved in the end-to-end development and management of generative AI products. They will oversee the ideation, design, development, and successful launch of AI-driven products and services.

Prompt Engineers:

Prompt engineering is a specialised role that has emerged alongside the development of generative AI technology. Prompt engineers will be responsible for designing and refining the inputs or prompts used to generate text or other outputs from AI models.



Adapt to this evolving job landscape with these steps:

Stay Informed: It is crucial to familiarise yourself with the latest advancements in AI technology and understand its implications. Follow industry experts, participate in relevant forums and engage in online communities,to stay updated.

Pursue AI-Related Education: Advanced higher education degrees or certifications in AI-related fields can equip individuals with the skills and expertise required for emerging job roles. Consistent learning and upskilling will be essential to remain competitive and relevant.

Reskill and Embrace AI: Individuals should focus on reskilling to work alongside AI technologies rather than fearing automation. Acquiring proficiency in handling AI tools or exploring newer roles within organizations can help sustain relevance in the evolving job landscape.

Leverage Human Interaction: Human creativity and empathy will complement automation's data-driven capabilities. Job roles requiring personal touch, such as graphic designing, legal tasks or HR recruitment can benefit from emphasizing specific contexts and individual customer requirements.

Human creativity and empathy will complement automation's data-driven capabilities. Job roles requiring personal touch, such as graphic designing, legal tasks or HR recruitment can benefit from emphasizing specific contexts and individual customer requirements. Explore Niche Careers: Individuals facing job displacement, exploring new skills within their current field or venturing into entirely different industries can open doors to niche opportunities less likely to be impacted by automation.



As AI continues to reshape industries, individuals must prepare themselves for the changing job landscape by acquiring the necessary skills and embracing the opportunities that AI brings.