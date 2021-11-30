As Parag Agrawal Becomes Twitter CEO, CRED Founder Kunal Shah Raises An Important Question

At the outset of Parag Agrawal being named as the succeeding Twitter CEO to the outgoing Jack Dorsey, Indian entrepreneur and venture capitalist, founder of CRED, Kunal Shah, posed an imperative query while extending his wishes to Agrawal. Replying to Irish billionaire and CEO of Stripe Patrick Collison, Shah mentioned the risks of brain drain.

Replying to Collison acknowledging that 'Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter are run by CEOs who grew up in India', Shah shared on Twitter, "While we all celebrate how Indians are become global tech CEOs and bask in this reflected glory, we as Indians need to ask what is making our best leave the country and what will reverse this trend in years to come. A country with its best talent leaving will not win big."

'Amazing success of Indians in technology world'

Previously, Collison took to Twitter to congratulate Parag Agrawal and shared, "Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants."

'Indian CEO Virus... No vaccine against it'

Earlier, Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra had replied to Collison's tweet humorously and tweeted, "This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it."

With the latest addition to the list of Indians at the forefront of global giants namely Google CEO Sundar Pichai, CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella, CEO of Adobe Inc. Shantanu Narayen amongst others, Indian-origin CEOs with outright brilliant minds are scripting history by heading some of the world's biggest companies.

First Indian Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey on Monday confirmed his resignation by releasing a statement on the micro-blogging platform. saying that the time has come for him to step down after 16 years of association with Twitter. In an email to his employees, Dorsey said that Parag Agarwal has been his choice for the CEO role "for some time" given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.

Dorsey even listed three reasons for his decision to resign and informed that he will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022.

Parag Agrawal was born in Mumbai. His mother is a retired school teacher and his father was employed in the atomic energy sector. Parag (37) studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. He moved to the United States of America in 2005. In the year 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his doctorate at Stanford University.