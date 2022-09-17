Ashneer Grover Meets Comedian Sunil Grover; Calls Duo TV's 'most Entertaining Grovers'

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover recently posted a selfie with comedian Sunil Grover alongside a fun caption about their same surnames. The ace businessman, who is quite active on social media, called himself and the Comedy Nights With Kapil star 'two of the most entertaining Grovers on TV', with his hilarious caption grabbing reactions of many.

Ashneer became a household name following his stint in Shark Tank India, where he appeared as one of the seven judges alongside Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, and Ghazal Alagh.

'Most entertaining Grovers': Ashneer Grover poses for a selfie with Sunil Grover

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, September 17, Ashneer shared the picture and mentioned, "2 of the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ ever on TV ?! @whosunilgrover." Take a look.

Reacting to his post, fans dropped comments like, "When Grover Mets Grover," "Two Gems in Single frame," "And both the 'Grovers' happen to be the best in what they do," among other things.

Shortly before, Ashneer also shared a picture from his interaction with Sanya Malhotra and congratulated the actor for her amazing work. "When you have reciprocal fan moment. Great chatting up with Delhi girl @sanyamalhotra_. Lots of badhaai for all the great work!" he wrote in the caption. Responding to his post, Sanya mentioned, "It was loving meeting you and Madhuri."

Ashneer resigned from BharatPe earlier his year after facing allegations of misappropriation of funds. Ashneer and his wife Madhuri were removed from the company's board.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and more in director Vikas Bahl's film Goodbye. It is all set to release on October 7.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ASHNEER.GROVER)