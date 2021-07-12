Aviation Min Scindia Shares 'highest Domestic Air Traffic' Record, Promises Development

The newly appointed Civil aviation minister in PM Modi’s re-jigged cabinet, Jyotiraditya Scindia announced that India witnessed the highest domestic air traffic since the second wave of Coronavirus hit the country.

Scindia took to Twitter on Monday, July 12 to announce that the Ministry of Civil Aviation had recorded the highest air travel domestically, with travel restrictions being eased up across states, as the second wave of COVID-19 abates. Sharing the landmark, Bhopal MP wrote, “India records the highest domestic air traffic since the second wave of Covid-19 hit India. We are well on our way to gradually regaining pre-COVID-19 traffic levels!”

India records the highest domestic air traffic since the second wave of Covid-19 hit India. We are well on our way to gradually regaining pre-COVID-19 traffic levels! @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/IFoLt3ilzZ — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2021

Along with the tweet, he had also shared a picture of statistics, with more than 3 lakh 67 thousand footfalls, 1,494 departure flights and 1,497 arrival flights. He also held a meeting with (AAI) Airport Authority Of India officials today, along with newly appointed MoS General (Retd) VK Singh and had a greet and meet session.

Participated in a briefing meeting by senior officials at @AAI_Official. Was joined by MoS, Sh @Gen_VKSingh ji. pic.twitter.com/hKAWoZqXnt — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2021

Scindia promises to leave no stone unturned for expansion of air connectivity to MP



Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chauhan, also paid a visit to the newly-appointed Union Civil Aviation Minister in Delhi on Monday and thanked him for providing eight flights to Madhya Pradesh. "I came to thank Jyotiraditya Scindia for providing eight flights to Madhya Pradesh. I have requested more flights, expansion of airports and interstate connectivity. He has promised that he will leave no stone unturned," said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Earlier, on Sunday, July 11, Scindia had announced that SpiceJet will start eight new flights from Madhya Pradesh starting Friday, July 16. The minister in a tweet mentioned that the 8 new flight routes would be -- Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, and Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad.

Good news for Madhya Pradesh! Starting 8 new flights from July 16 onwards via @flyspicejet

- Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior

- Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior

- Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur

- Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad@MoCA_GoI & the aviation industry are committed to take #UDAN to greater heights! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 11, 2021

Jyotiraditya Scindia appointed as Union Civil Aviation Minister



Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had joined the BJP last year after leaving the Congress, assumed charge as the 33rd Civil Aviation Minister of the country on Friday, July 9. Scindia took over the position from former Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. He took oath as a union minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, July 6.

(Image : PTI / Unsplash)