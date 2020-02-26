Axis Bank Opening Time, Closing Time And More; Here Is A Complete Guide

Axis Bank was opened in the year 1993. It is one of the new banks that gained the trust of Indian masses rather quickly, according to its official website. Axis Bank Ltd is a private entity. The main aim of the bank is to give finance and investment opportunities to the masses. For this, information like Axis Bank opening time and Axis Bank closing time is made available to the public. Axis Bank provides services like personal banking, corporate banking, NRI banking and many more facilities like priority banking and VBV and MSC which helps you navigate and purchase through e-commerce deals.

According to multiple reports, Axis Bank, in a short period, has become the 3rd biggest private sector bank in pan India. Axis Bank deals in private and large MNCs, providing opportunities to explore the foreign markets as well. It also has sections in agriculture and retail companies. Following are the details of Axis Bank opening time, its lunch time, its closing time along with timings of NEFT.

What is the opening time of Axis Bank?

Axis Bank's opening time during weekdays is set at 9 am in the morning.

Axis Bank's opening time during a working Saturday is also at 9 am in the morning.

After knowing Axis Bank's opening time, one can easily do their business and manage their money-related issues.

What is the lunch time of Axis Bank?

Axis Bank's lunch time starts at 1 pm in the afternoon.

Axis Bank's lunch time can extend until 2 pm in the afternoon.

Furthermore, during thier lunch time, there are rotational shifts done by the employees so that people can enjoy the services without disruption.

The administration has the right to extend the Axis Bank's lunch time according to their convenience without any prior notice.

What is the closing time of Axis Bank?

Axis Bank's closing time is set at 4 pm for the business transactions on weekdays.

Axis Bank's closing time is set at 4 pm on working Saturdays.

The administration, however, can extend or shorten the bank's closing time in case of emergencies or other urgent situation

Axis Bank's closing time is different for the staff and the administration.

Axis Bank is closed on every second and fourth Saturday.

What are the ANEFT timing of Axis Bank?

Axis Bank's NEFT timings are set between 8 am and 6.30 pm for a regular weekday

Axis Bank's NEFT timings are not available for the second and fourth Saturday.

Axis Bank's NEFT timings are not flexible.

On the days of unavailability of Axis Bank's NEFT timings and transactions due to unforeseen conditions, one can use the IMPS(Immediate Payment Service) provided by the bank.

What are the RTGS timings of Axis Bank?

Axis Bank's RTGS timings are set by the administration between 8 am to 4.30 pm.

Axis Bank's RTGS timings are not available for second and fourth Saturday.

Axis Bank's RTGS timings are not flexible.

On the days of unavailability of Axis Bank RTGS timings and transactions due to unforeseen conditions, one can use the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) provided by the bank. It is available all days and nights.

Frequently asked questions regarding Axis Bank

How many branches of Axis Bank are in India?

Answer: As of February 2020, there are over 3,900 branches of Axis Bank across the country.

How many ATM machines of Axis Bank are available in India?

Answer: There are over 12,705 Automated Teller Machines of Axis Bank in India.

How many employees does Axis Bank have?

Answer: The Axis Bank has employed over 59,000 employees across its branches in India.

Where is the Axis bank headquarters located?

Answer: The Axis Bank is headquartered in Mumbai. There are international branches in Singapore, Hongkong and more places as well.

