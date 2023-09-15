Axiscades, Cantier Join Forces For Automated Manufacturing Solutions

Automated manufacturing solutions: Axiscades Technologies, an indigenous technology company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Cantier, a Singapore-based firm, to deliver automated manufacturing solutions to a wide range of industries. With this collaboration, both companies will offer comprehensive automated manufacturing solutions to corporate clients spanning various sectors, including semiconductors, electronics, aerospace, and food processing, among others, according to a statement from Axiscades Technologies released on Friday.

Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD, Axiscades, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership, stating, "By seamlessly integrating Cantier's cutting-edge MES 4.0 with our engineering and technological expertise, we are positioned to revolutionise the heart of industrial manufacturing. We are not only optimising workflows but also ushering in a new era of manufacturing excellence characterised by real-time insights and seamless digital integration."

Commenting on the collaboration, Prabakar Selvam, Founder & CEO of Cantier, said that this was a significant step towards autonomous manufacturing and a genuine digital transformation.

In addition to its core partnership activities, the Bengaluru-based engineering and technology solutions provider is also responsible for delivering engineering services related to product design for Airbus, a global leader in the aerospace industry.

Cantier specialises in manufacturing execution systems (MES) within the context of Industry 4.0 integration.

(With PTI inputs)