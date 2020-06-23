Ramdev's Patanjali Launches Rs 545 'Corona Kit' Including Coronil Tablets; Contents Here

Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines on Tuesday launched the world's first anti-Corona ayurvedic drugs to combat the deadly virus. The 'anti-COVID kit' launched by Patanjali comprises of ayurvedic medicines and herbs to combat and prevent the individual from contracting the deadly coronavirus. Patanjali's anti-COVID kit includes 3 medicines namely-- Coronil tablet, Anu Taila and Swasari Vati.

The Coronil anti-COVID tablet launched by Baba Ramdev on Tuesday claims to recover Corona positive patients within a span of 3 to 15 days. On the basis of clinical control trials held at NIMS University, Jaipur, all the corona positive patients transformed into negative ones without observing any mortality, the company's release says.

(NOTE: Republic doesn't vouch for the efficacy of this or any other claimed Coronavirus treatment; please contact your doctor or refer official advisories for even preliminary treatment for Covid)

The Anu Taila is a herbal oil that can be applied to the head, neck, shoulders, eyes, nose, ear, skin, throat and hair to help provide immediate relief from pains and symptoms at the area of application. It also helps in improving the working of the sensory organs.

The Swasari Vati with more than 100 active compounds, phytochemicals and phytometabolites provides immediate relief from respiratory problems such as cough, cold and phlegm accumulated in the chest. It also helps heal and nourish the respiratory tract.

The entire Corona kit is available for Rs 545, revealed Acharya Balkrishna, chief executive officer of Patanjali, adding that the kit will last for 30 days. It will be made available in Patanjali stores and its website by next week. An app will also be launched for its delivery.

COVID therapy by Patanjali

The COVID therapy suggested by Pantanjali is applicable for adults ranging between 15-80 years of age whereas children are advised to take half the dosage prescribed for adults. Further, Patanjali urged people to practice Yoga every morning in order to stay protected from the Coronavirus infection and to boost their immune system. Apart from boosting the pulmonary system of the body, these Ayurvedic medicines strengthen the human physiology to encounter the COVID-19 infection, Patanjali claims.

